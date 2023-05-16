Lakers vs Nuggets live stream: how to watch 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals, Game 1

Watch a Lakers vs Nuggets live stream

The Lakers vs Nuggets (Game 1) will be live on ESPN and ESPN Plus in the US. In Canada, fans can watch the game on TSN. Aussies can tune in via Kayo, while Brits can watch on Sky Sports. Read on for full details of how to watch the Lakers vs Nuggets in Game 1 of their 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals series.

Lakers vs Nuggets preview – Game 1

The Lakers will lean into history and the Nuggets will have to battle to overcome it in a Western Conference Finals series that pits the NBA's joint most-successful franchise against one that has never managed to reach the NBA Finals in over 40 years of trying.

Despite being the top seed in the Western Conference, boasting arguably the best basketball player in the world in Nikola Jokic, and possessing the league's highest homecourt winning percentage, the Nuggets enter this series as the least-favored favorites this fixture is ever likely to see.

The Lakers were a walking punchline for most of the season and only qualified for the playoffs by the skin of their teeth, but this is their stage. The turnaround has been unlike anything this league has seen in modern times, and at the grand old age of 38, LeBron James looks every bit as sharp and motivated as ever.

In Anthony Davis, the Lakers also have the only man who looks up to the task of getting to grips with Jokic. The big Serb will need some assistance if the Nuggets are to progress, and Jamal Murray and former Laker Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could have huge roles to play.

Denver has been the most efficient offensive team and Los Angeles has been the No.1 defensive team through the playoffs so far, and here's how to watch a Lakers vs Nuggets live stream no matter where you are. Tip-off for Game 1 is at 8.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT on Tuesday.

Lakers vs Nuggets live stream: watch NBA Playoffs in the US without cable

How to watch Lakers vs Nuggets from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the NBA, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you from watching a Lakers vs Nuggets live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and are easy to set up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Lakers vs Nuggets from anywhere

How to watch Lakers vs Nuggets: live stream NBA Playoffs in the UK

(opens in new tab) Basketball fans in the UK can watch the Lakers vs Nuggets, along with every remaining game of the NBA Playoffs, on Sky Sports (opens in new tab). Prepare for a late night though, as tip-off is set for 1.30am BST on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. If you want to sign up for Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now. Now sports passes start at £11.99. Alternatively, die-hard fans might want to check out the NBA League Pass (opens in new tab), which starts at £14.99 after a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab), and will get you every remaining game. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to live stream the NBA as if you were at home.

How to watch Lakers vs Nuggets: live stream NBA Playoffs in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, the Lakers vs Nuggets series, along with the entirety of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, are split between Sportsnet and TSN. Tip-off is set for 8.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT on Tuesday. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Lakers vs Nuggets live stream. If you don't, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year. An SN Now (opens in new tab) subscription costs $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. A Sportsnet Now Premium subscription costs $34.99 per month or $199.99 per year, and nets you WWE Network and coverage of the NHL, Bundesliga and FA Cup soccer, United Rugby Championship, Premiership Rugby, National Rugby League, and Super League Rugby. If you're unable to tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need (opens in new tab) to watch the action as you would at home.

How to watch Lakers vs Nuggets for FREE: live stream NBA Playoffs in Australia