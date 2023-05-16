Lakers vs Nuggets live stream: how to watch 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals, Game 1

Watch a Lakers vs Nuggets live stream
The Lakers vs Nuggets (Game 1) will be live on ESPN and ESPN Plus in the US. In Canada, fans can watch the game on TSN. Aussies can tune in via Kayo, while Brits can watch on Sky Sports. Read on for full details of how to watch the Lakers vs Nuggets in Game 1 of their 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals series.
Lakers vs Nuggets TV schedule
|Game 1: Tue, May 16, 8.30pm ET – ESPN, ESPN Plus, TSN
|Game 2: Thu, May 18, 8.30pm ET – ESPN, ESPN Plus, TSN
|Game 3: Sat, May 20, 8.30pm ET – ABC, ESPN3, SN
|Game 4: Mon, May 22, 8.30pm ET – ESPN, ESPN Plus, TSN
|*Game 5: Wed, May 24, 8.30pm ET – ESPN, ESPN Plus, SN
|*Game 6: Fri, May 26, 8.30pm ET – ESPN, ESPN Plus, SN
|*Game 7: Sun, May 28, 8.30pm ET – ESPN, ESPN Plus, SN
Lakers vs Nuggets preview – Game 1
The Lakers will lean into history and the Nuggets will have to battle to overcome it in a Western Conference Finals series that pits the NBA's joint most-successful franchise against one that has never managed to reach the NBA Finals in over 40 years of trying.
Despite being the top seed in the Western Conference, boasting arguably the best basketball player in the world in Nikola Jokic, and possessing the league's highest homecourt winning percentage, the Nuggets enter this series as the least-favored favorites this fixture is ever likely to see.
The Lakers were a walking punchline for most of the season and only qualified for the playoffs by the skin of their teeth, but this is their stage. The turnaround has been unlike anything this league has seen in modern times, and at the grand old age of 38, LeBron James looks every bit as sharp and motivated as ever.
In Anthony Davis, the Lakers also have the only man who looks up to the task of getting to grips with Jokic. The big Serb will need some assistance if the Nuggets are to progress, and Jamal Murray and former Laker Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could have huge roles to play.
Denver has been the most efficient offensive team and Los Angeles has been the No.1 defensive team through the playoffs so far, and here's how to watch a Lakers vs Nuggets live stream no matter where you are. Tip-off for Game 1 is at 8.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT on Tuesday.
Lakers vs Nuggets live stream: watch NBA Playoffs in the US without cable
In the US, the Lakers vs Nuggets (Game 1) is being shown live on ESPN and ESPN Plus, with tip-off set for 8.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT on Tuesday.
Watch Lakers vs Nuggets without cable
Coverage of the rest of the 2023 NBA Playoffs is split between ESPN, TNT, ABC/ESPN 3, and covering all of your bases isn't as tricky as it might seem, even if you don't want the commitment or expense of cable.
Sling TV is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN and TNT in its Orange plan, with ABC coverage available via simulcasts on ESPN3.
It normally costs $40 per month but new users get a half-price deal on their first month (opens in new tab).
Travelling abroad? Use a VPN to watch Sling from outside the USA (opens in new tab)
A costlier alternative is a FuboTV plan, which includes ESPN and ABC, as well as more than 150 other top channels. However, there's no TNT. Its base-level Pro plan costs $74.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab).
ESPN+ is only $9.99 per month but you'll save money by paying for a year in advance - $99.99 for 12 months.
But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports coverage, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, featuring content from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more - plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers.
And the cost is super reasonable - you'll only pay $12.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle (with ads).
How to watch Lakers vs Nuggets from outside your country
If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the NBA, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you from watching a Lakers vs Nuggets live stream in particular parts of the world.
They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and are easy to set up as well. Here's how it's done.
Use a VPN to watch Lakers vs Nuggets from anywhere
ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.
Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
How to watch Lakers vs Nuggets: live stream NBA Playoffs in the UK
Basketball fans in the UK can watch the Lakers vs Nuggets, along with every remaining game of the NBA Playoffs, on Sky Sports (opens in new tab).
Prepare for a late night though, as tip-off is set for 1.30am BST on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.
If you want to sign up for Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.
Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now. Now sports passes start at £11.99.
Alternatively, die-hard fans might want to check out the NBA League Pass (opens in new tab), which starts at £14.99 after a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab), and will get you every remaining game.
Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to live stream the NBA as if you were at home.
How to watch Lakers vs Nuggets: live stream NBA Playoffs in Canada
In Canada, the Lakers vs Nuggets series, along with the entirety of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, are split between Sportsnet and TSN. Tip-off is set for 8.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT on Tuesday.
If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Lakers vs Nuggets live stream. If you don't, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.
An SN Now (opens in new tab) subscription costs $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year.
A Sportsnet Now Premium subscription costs $34.99 per month or $199.99 per year, and nets you WWE Network and coverage of the NHL, Bundesliga and FA Cup soccer, United Rugby Championship, Premiership Rugby, National Rugby League, and Super League Rugby.
If you're unable to tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need (opens in new tab) to watch the action as you would at home.
How to watch Lakers vs Nuggets for FREE: live stream NBA Playoffs in Australia
NBA fans in Australia can watch the Lakers vs Nuggets for free via Kayo Sports (opens in new tab), which offers all new users a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab).
Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan (AU$25/month), two devices with Basic (AU$30/month), and three devices Premium (AU$35 a month).
Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including cricket, NHL, MLB, PGA Tour golf, NRL, Formula 1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox.
The Lakers vs Nuggets game is also being shown on ESPN via Foxtel (opens in new tab), with tip-off set for 10.30am AEST on Wednesday morning.
Alternatively there's the NBA League Pass (opens in new tab), which starts at $21.99 for every remaining game of the season, after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab).
Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.