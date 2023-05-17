Heat vs Celtics live stream: how to watch 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals, Game 1

Watch a Heat vs Celtics live stream

The Heat vs Celtics (Game 1) will be live on TSN in the US. In Canada, fans can watch the game on Sportsnet. Aussies can tune in via Kayo, while Brits can watch on Sky Sports. Read on for full details of how to watch the Heat vs Celtics in Game 1 of their 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals series.

Heat vs Celtics TV schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Game 1: Wed, May 17, 8.30pm ET – TNT, SN Game 2: Fri, May 19, 8.30pm ET – TNT, TSN Game 3: Sun, May 21, 8.30pm ET – TNT, SN Game 4: Tue, May 23, 8.30pm ET – TNT, TSN *Game 5: Thu, May 25, 8.30pm ET – TNT, SN *Game 6: Sat, May 27, 8.30pm ET – TNT, TSN *Game 7: Mon, May 29, 8.30pm ET – TNT, TSN FREE stream: Kayo Sports FREE trial (AU) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream US without cable: Sling 50% discount

Heat vs Celtics preview – Game 1

Few would deny that the Celtics are the strongest of the four teams left in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, but in order to earn the right to play for what would be an outright record 18th NBA Championship title, they're going to have to go through hell.

The Heat took down the Eastern Conference's top seed, Milwaukee, and have become masters at grinding down hotly-tipped opponents. Plus, in Jimmy Butler, they have one of the most clutch playoff stars of all time – and after that missed buzzer-beater against the Celtics at the same stage a year ago, he's got unfinished business to attend to.

Giving Jimmy Buckets the go-ahead to do his thing might not be the worst course of action that Erik Spoelstra could take, with Jayson Tatum in the form he's in. The Celtics star racked up 51 points in the decider against Philadelphia on Sunday, a record-breaking total for an NBA playoff decider.

Considering the way Jalen Brunson danced through the Heat defense on Friday, Miami can't bank on stopping Tatum. Their best form of defense may be all-out offense, but in order for that approach to work, Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson are going to have to be at the top of their games.

Here's how to watch a Heat vs Celtics live stream no matter where you are. Tip-off for Game 1 is at 8.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT on Wednesday.

Heat vs Celtics live stream: watch NBA Playoffs in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, the Heat vs Celtics (Game 1) is being shown live on TNT, with tip-off set for 8.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT on Wednesday. Watch Heat vs Celtics without cable Coverage of the rest of the 2023 NBA Playoffs is split between TNT, ESPN, ABC/ESPN 3, and covering all of your bases isn't as tricky as it might seem, even if you don't want the commitment or expense of cable. Sling TV is a complete cable replacement service that includes TNT and ESPN in its Orange plan, with ABC coverage available via simulcasts on ESPN3. It normally costs $40 per month but new users get a half-price deal on their first month (opens in new tab). Travelling abroad? Use a VPN to watch Sling from outside the USA (opens in new tab).

How to watch Heat vs Celtics from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the NBA, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you from watching a Heat vs Celtics live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and are easy to set up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Heat vs Celtics from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch Heat vs Celtics: live stream NBA Playoffs in the UK

(opens in new tab) Basketball fans in the UK can watch the Heat vs Celtics, along with every remaining game of the NBA Playoffs, on Sky Sports (opens in new tab). Prepare for a late night though, as tip-off is set for 1.30am BST on Wednesday night/Thursday morning. If you want to sign up for Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Alternatively, die-hard fans might want to check out the NBA League Pass (opens in new tab), which starts at £14.99 after a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab), and will get you every remaining game. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to live stream the NBA as if you were at home.

How to watch Heat vs Celtics: live stream NBA Playoffs in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, the Heat vs Celtics series, along with the entirety of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, are split between Sportsnet and TSN. Tip-off is set for 8.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT on Wednesday. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Heat vs Celtics live stream. If you don't, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year. An SN Now (opens in new tab) subscription costs $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. A Sportsnet Now Premium subscription costs $34.99 per month or $199.99 per year, and nets you WWE Network and coverage of the NHL, Bundesliga and FA Cup soccer, United Rugby Championship, Premiership Rugby, National Rugby League, and Super League Rugby. If you're unable to tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need (opens in new tab) to watch the action as you would at home.

How to watch Heat vs Celtics for FREE: live stream NBA Playoffs in Australia