Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream: how to watch Carabao Cup final 2023

Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream

You can watch Manchester United vs Newcastle in the 2023 Carabao Cup final on Sky TV or Now in the UK. Fans in the States can watch on ESPN Plus for $9.99 per month. Full details on how to watch a Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream from anywhere are just below.

Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream: match preview

Manchester United and Newcastle do battle in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday for the first major piece of domestic silverware of the 2022/23 season. The showpiece event will also provide both clubs with a chance to end trophy droughts of differing lenghts. The Red Devils haven't won a trophy since the 2017 Europa League, but their Tyneside opponents at the Home of Football haven't lifted a major piece of silverware since the 1955 FA Cup, some 68 years ago. Both clubs are flying high in the league, but form goes out of the window when a shiny bauble is on the line.

Manchester United continued their superb recent form on Thursday night with a come-from-behind 2-1 Europa League win against La Liga leaders Barcelona at Old Trafford. That victory, inspired by a subtle half-time formation tweak, meant Erik ten Hag's side have lost just two of their past 30 games in all competitions, dating back to early October. They sit third in the Premier League, five points behind leaders Arsenal, and with an ominous momentum to their play. They bested Aston Villa, Burnley, Charlton and Nottingham Forest to make it to Wembley.

Ten Hag has turned the club around since a disastrous start to the season and, in ditching Cristiano Ronaldo from his squad post-World Cup, has united the dressing room who all seem behind the Dutchman's management. The follicly-challenged tactician's half-time switch of Antony for target man Wout Weghorst against Barça was typical of his acute eye for detail. United were revitalised after the interval and the Brazilian scored what proved to be the winner. Marcus Rashford, meanwhile, has scored 16 times in 18 games since the World Cup and could start through the middle today if he shakes off a knock that forced the in-form England man off in the second half midweek.

Newcastle are enjoying a stellar season of their own and are just one point behind Tottenham in the race for the fourth sport in next season's Champions League, their front-foot attacking play impressing many. The Magpies have tasted Premier League defeat just twice this term, fewer losses than anyone else. That's been down to a mixture of a Kieran Trippier-led miserly defence that has kept 12 clean sheets this term, and the sinuous talents of Paraguayan winger Miguel Almiron. There is, however, the occasional cloud on the horizon for Eddie Howe's men. Ten-goal top scorer Almiron has struck just once since Boxing Day and, though the wide man continues to create, the Magpies defeat to Liverpool last weekend meant they have won just one of their past seven games, a run featuring five draws. Still, at least that's not a result that they can take away from a cup final.

Worse still against the Merseysiders was the dismissal of goalkeeper Nick Pope. The the Magpies must now do without not only the most consistent gloveman in England in 2022/23 but also his principal deputy, Martin Dubravka. The Slovakian keeper is cup-tied having played in an earlier round of this season's Carabao Cup while on loan at Manchester United.

That means third-choice keeper Loris Karius – infamous for a calamitous showing for Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid – will make his first senior outing for more than two years between the sticks. Karius has never recovered from his nightmare in Kyiv – loans at Besiktas and Union Berlin didn't work out – and you get the feeling how the German faces up to the pressure will go a long way to deciding the outcome at Wembley. There are few chances of redemption in football. This is a cup final that could finally put his demons to rest.

Related: how to watch an EPL live stream

How to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) ESPN has the rights to the Carabao Cup in the US, and will be showing every remaining match of this year's competition live on its ESPN Plus streaming service, including this semi-final, second-leg clash. ESPN+ is only $9.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. You'll save even more if you pay for a year in advance - that costs $99.99 for 12 months. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live coverage, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalogue, featuring content from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more - plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - for all that content, you only pay $13.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle. Manchester United vs Newcastle kicks off at 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT Stateside.

Watch Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This will help you defeat the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue and they're easy to set up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle from anywhere.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch a Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) The Carabao Cup final is being shown exclusively on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) in the UK, via the network's Main Event and Football channels. Coverage starts at 4pm BST, ahead of an 4.30pm kick-off. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Meanwhile, Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also live stream Premier League games on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Those outside the UK wanting to watch their Premier League coverage like they would at home can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to live stream Manchester United vs Newcastle in Australia

(opens in new tab) beIN Sports has the rights to show the Carabao Cup final in Australia, with Manchester United vs Newcastle set to kick-off at 3.30am AEDT early on Monday morning. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial (opens in new tab). As well as the Carabao Cup, beIN Sport has the rights to Lige 1, Serie A, Bundesliga and EFL football. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.

How to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) DAZN is the place to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle, as it has been for the entirety of the Carabao Cup. Kick-off is set for 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Sunday. DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab), which is a bargain seeing as it's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of the NFL, and Champions League and Europa League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

How to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Manchester United vs Newcastle on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand. Kick-off is at 5.30am NZST on Monday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. The match is also live on beIN Sports. Every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that it's also home to the FA Cup.

Can you watch Manchester United vs Newcastle in India?

There's no current home for Carabao Cup football in India. If you're abroad in India, and trying to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle on your usual coverage, you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to tap into a non-local stream of the match.