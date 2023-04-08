Brentford vs Newcastle live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Brentford vs Newcastle live stream

You can watch Brentford vs Newcastle on Peacock TV in the US today, or on FuboTV in Canada. Premier League fans in India can tune in via Disney Plus Hotstar, while those in Australia need to catch the game on Optus Sport. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Brentford vs Newcastle just below.

Brentford vs Newcastle preview

Newcastle travel to Brentford on Saturday afternoon for a Premier League fixture that will have significant implications in both teams' quest for European football next season. The Bees will be desperate to make amends for a 5-1 defeat on Tyneside in October, while the visiting Magpies fancy stealing their way into the Champions League after enjoying a fine campaign. Both sides have bright, adaptable coach and this one promises to be an interesting tactical.

Newcastle will return to the capital with a spring in their collective steps after Wednesday's night's 5-1 shellacking of West Ham.

Brentford's form may have tailed off a touch recently – the Bees have won just one of their last games – but their 12-game unbeaten run from late-October to mid-March provided the ballast for what looks like being one of their best-ever seasons. Thomas Frank has created a side that knows what it's good at and plays to its strengths, all while adhering to the club's statistics-based model. Mexican coach Bernardo Cueva crunches the numbers to adapt set-pieces accordingly, with Mathias Jensen's long throws proving particularly useful. Top scorer Ivan Toney continues to lead the way up front for a team that relishes putting balls in the box. A strong end to the season means a first European adventure next season remains on the cards.

Newcastle will return to the capital with a spring in their collective steps after Wednesday's night's 5-1 shellacking of West Ham. Coach Eddie Howe used his squad impressively as braces from Callum Wilson and Joelinton helped seal victory for the Magpies in East London. Now third in the Premier League with a three-point buffer to Spurs, who have played a game more in fifth, Newcastle are on a four-game winning run having emerged from a slow restart to the season since the World Cup break. Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes continues to shine and lay the foundations for all that is good about the Magpies inventive play, which is based on rotations in midfield, and the in-form Allan Saint-Maximin's sumptuous skill on the left wing.

Watch Brentford vs Newcastle: live stream in the US without cable

Soccer fans can watch a Brentford vs Newcastle live stream on Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 10am EDT / 8am PDT on Saturday. Peacock TV is live-streaming the vast majority of this season's English Premier League games, including this one, though some fixtures are being shown on NBC and USA Network. The Peacock price comes in at a very affordable $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service. You also have the option of paying $9.99 a month for commercial-free coverage.

How to watch Brentford vs Newcastle from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Brentford vs Newcastle in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. VPNs are also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Brentford vs Newcastle from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

ExpressVPN works with lots of devices and offers super-fast connections across its many servers.

Can you watch Brentford vs Newcastle in the UK?

Unfortunately, with this being a 3pm kick-off on a Saturday, you can't watch Brentford vs Newcastle live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as Peacock TV or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream as you would at home, getting a VPN service (opens in new tab) as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Brentford vs Newcastle live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada

Soccer fans in Canada can watch a Brentford vs Newcastle live stream on FuboTV, which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am EDT / 8am PDT on Saturday. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Brentford vs Newcastle: live stream in Australia

Footie fans in Australia can watch Brentford vs Newcastle on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Kick-off is set for midnight AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning. Fans can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month.

How to watch Brentford vs Newcastle: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

Fans can watch Brentford vs Newcastle on Sky Sport in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 2am NZST in the early hours of Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.

Brentford vs Newcastle: live stream Premier League online in India