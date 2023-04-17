Boston Marathon live stream 2023: how to watch online from anywhere

Watch a Boston Marathon 2023 live stream

You can watch a Boston Marathon live stream on ESPN in the US. In the UK, the event will be televised on Eurosport and Discovery+ in the UK, on TSN in Canada and on FloSport in Australia. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream from abroad. Full details on how to watch a Boston Marathon live stream just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Mon, April 17 – 8.30am ET / 5.30 am PT / 1.30pm GMT / 11.30 pm AEST TV channel: ESPN (US) | Discovery+ (UK) | TSN (CAN) | FloTrack (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Boston Marathon 2023 preview

The world's most prestigious marathon returns to the streets of Massachusetts on Monday, with 30,000 athletes from more than 100 countries set to take on the Boston Marathon 2023.

Taking place in its traditional Patriots' Day slot, this year's race looks likely to be one to remember. Olympic champion, world record holder, and arguably the greatest marathoner in history, Eliud Kipchoge is set to make his long-awaited Boston Marathon debut at this year's event.

Kipchoge will be facing off against five of the six World Marathon Majors held last year. The field includes Evans Chebet (Boston & NYC champion), Benson Kipruto (Chicago champ) and Tanzanian star Gabriel Geay.

Intriguingly, the men's race line-up also includes Shura Kitata - the winner of the 2020 London champion, which was the last time Kipchoge lost a marathon.

There's also a strong field for the Women's race, with home favourite Des Linden and Kenya’s evergreen Edna Kiplagat this year's main contenders.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a 2023 Boston Marathon live stream from anywhere in the world.

2023 Boston Marathon start time: schedule

All times are given in ET

6 a.m. Military March

9:02 a.m. Men’s Wheelchair

9:05 a.m. Women’s Wheelchair

9:30 a.m., Handcycles & Duos

9:37 a.m. Professional Men

9:47 a.m. Professional Women

9:50 a.m. Para Athletics Division

10 a.m. Wave 1

10:25 a.m. Wave 2

10:50 a.m. Wave 3

11:15 a.m. Wave 4

How to watch 2023 Boston Marathon: live stream in the US without cable

How to watch Boston Marathon from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the event, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Boston Marathon live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Boston Marathon from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.

How to live stream Boston Marathon in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the 2023 Boston Marathon on TSN, with coverage starting at 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT on Monday morning. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Boston Marathon live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month.

2023 Boston Marathon live stream: how to watch in the UK

Athletics fans based in the UK can watch the 2023 Boston Marathon on Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery+, with coverage set to begin at 2.30pm BST on Monday afternoon. A subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels.

How to watch the Boston Marathon: live stream in Australia