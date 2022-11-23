Uruguay vs South Korea live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

Son Heung-min and South Korea take on a refreshed Uruguay side in this crucial Group H tie. Uruguay's coach says his team are at World Cup 2022 to lift the trophy, but will Paulo Bento's energetic South Korea side have other ideas? Here's how to watch a Uruguay vs South Korea live stream in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Uruguay vs South Korea live stream Date: 24 November Venue: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

For years Uruguay have been defined by experienced battlers such as Luis Suárez, Diego Godín and Edinson Cavani – and while those more experienced players are still part of this squad, the class of 2022 has a fresher feel to it that makes them hard to predict. Federico Valverde is the brightest star of the new generation, with the Real Madrid youngster arguably one of the best midfielders in the world right now, but Rodrigo Bentancur of Tottenham and Liverpool's Darwin Núñez will also have their part to play for La Celeste in Qatar.

South Korea's fortunes, both in this game and the tournament as a whole, depend largely on one man: Son Heung-min. The forward has been in indifferent form for Tottenham this season and his performances in Qatar could be affected by a fractured eye socket he suffered in a Champions League game three weeks ago, but the 30-year-old is undoubtedly a match-winner. If he's not at his best, the Taegeuk Warriors could struggle.

Follow our guide on how to watch a Uruguay vs South Korea live stream wherever you are - starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

If you're abroad during World Cup 2022, and want to tune into your usual home coverage, you'll most likely find yourself geo-blocked and will need to use a VPN to unlock your access.

A VPN is a piece of software that allows you to change your apparent location and World 2022 live streams from any country and streaming service you need. They're easy to use and super-secure. We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming.

We've tested all of the biggest VPN providers and we rate ExpressVPN as the very best for World Cup 2022. It guarantees fast connections from anywhere and can unlock all the relevant World Cup 2022 streaming services.

How to watch Uruguay vs South Korea: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, coverage of the 2022 World Cup group stage is split between Fox and FS1, but Fox will be showing every game of the knockouts. If you have those cable channels already, then you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps to watch from a smart device. Kick-off is at 8am ET. Uruguay vs South Korea live stream without cable If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue (opens in new tab) is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month after but there's a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service, and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Uruguay vs South Korea live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Uruguay vs South Korea live stream. Kick-off is at 8am ET. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Uruguay vs South Korea live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Australia can watch a Uruguay vs South Korea live stream, and every World Cup 2022 game, on SBS which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab) as well as SBS Viceland. Uruguay vs South Korea kicks off at 12am AEDT on Friday 25 November. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch SBS from anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) SBS on Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.

Uruguay vs South Korea live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, including the Uruguay vs South Korea live stream. Kick-off is at 2am NZDT on Friday 25 November. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Brit abroad? Remember you can use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2022 on BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub (opens in new tab) from anywhere in the world, just like you would do back at home in the UK.

How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema (opens in new tab) app. The Uruguay vs South Korea live stream kicks off at 6:30pm IST. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Uruguay vs South Korea team news

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo had surgery on a thigh injury back in September and hasn't played for his club since, but the 23-year-old is back in training and part of the Uruguay squad. Edinson Cavani is recovering from an ankle injury but is also included.

Son Heung-min has been training in a protective mask after fracturing an eye socket in Spurs' game against Marseille at the start of November, but it's not expected to impact the South Korean star's involvement in the group stages.

World Cup 2022 Group H table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Group H standings Row 0 - Cell 0 P W D L Pts Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0

World Cup 2022 Group H fixtures

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for EST. Add 11 hours for AEDT)

GROUP H FIXTURES

Thursday, November 24

1pm - Uruguay vs South Korea

4pm - Portugal vs Ghana

Monday, November 28

1pm - South Korea vs Ghana

7pm - Portugal vs Uruguay

Friday, December 2

3pm - Ghana vs Uruguay

3pm - South Korea vs Portugal