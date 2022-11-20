Senegal vs Netherlands live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

Group A's two strongest sides face each other first as the Netherlands meet Senegal in Doha on Monday, with whoever wins here likely to go through as group winners. Can the Lions of Teranga shock Louis Van Gaal's in-form Oranje? Here's how to watch a Senegal vs Netherlands live stream in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Senegal vs Netherlands live stream Date: 21st November 2022 Venue: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha FREE live stream: ITV Hub (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

The Netherlands come into the World Cup on a 15-match unbeaten run and only lost once in their qualifying group, so Louis Van Gaal's side will be looking to go far in the tournament, especially considering they failed to qualify for Russia in 2018. It's a Dutch squad that's packed with young talent, including Jurriën Timber, in-demand PSV winger Cody Gakpo, and his uncapped teammate Xavi Simons, but the absence of a proven striker could be a worry.

Senegal arrive in Qatar as the reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions, a tournament they won despite looking underwhelming in the group stages. Head coach Aliou Cissé, who played in the Premier League for Birmingham City and Portsmouth, has refreshed his squad with six new additions since then, but with former Liverpool forward Sadio Mané ruled out through injury, it's the performances of players such as Chelsea's Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly, and Watford's Ismaïla Sarr that will determine how successful the Lions of Teranga are here.

Senegal vs Netherlands kick-off is at 11am ET, 8am PT and 4pm GMT. Follow our guide on how to watch a Senegal vs Netherlands stream wherever you are - starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

Senegal vs Netherlands live stream: watch every World Cup 2022 game for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Football fans in the UK can watch a Senegal vs Netherlands live stream for free on ITV Hub (opens in new tab), and many more World Cup 2022 games too. Coverage of the tournament is split evenly between the ITV and BBC. Senegal vs Netherlands kicks-off at 4pm GMT. Every ITV game will be live streamed on the broadcasters' ITV Hub platform for those with a valid TV license. Away from home in the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch ITV Hub from abroad (opens in new tab). ITV Hub (opens in new tab) is free to use and works across a wide range of devices. Do bear in mind that ITV plans to relaunch ITV Hub as ITVX on December 8, so don't be surprised if the branding changes. You can watch all of the other World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab) on BBC iPlayer.

Watch a Senegal vs Netherlands live stream from any country

If you're abroad during World Cup 2022, and want to tune into your usual home coverage, you'll most likely find yourself geo-blocked and will need to use a VPN to unlock your access.

A VPN is a piece of software that allows you to change your apparent location and World 2022 live streams from any country and streaming service you need. They're easy to use and super-secure. We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming.

Watch any World Cup 2022 live stream:

(opens in new tab) Use ExpressVPN for World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab)

We've tested all of the biggest VPN providers and we rate ExpressVPN as the very best for World Cup 2022. It guarantees fast connections from anywhere and can unlock all the relevant World Cup 2022 streaming services. It's safe, robust and, best of all, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab). There's also 24/7 customer support in case you have any problems. You can install the ExpressVPN app on almost all smart devices including laptops, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and smart TVs. Get 3 months FREE when you sign up to ExpressVPN. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Senegal vs Netherlands: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, coverage of the 2022 World Cup group stage is split between Fox and FS1, but Fox will be showing every game of the knockouts. If you have those cable channels already, then you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps to watch from a smart device. Kick-off is at 11am ET. Senegal vs Netherlands live stream without cable If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue (opens in new tab) is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month after but there's a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service, and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Senegal vs Netherlands live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Senegal vs Netherlands live stream. Kick-off is at 11am ET. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch a Senegal vs Netherlands live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Australia can watch a Senegal vs Netherlands live stream, and every World Cup 2022 game, on SBS which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab) as well as SBS Viceland. Senegal vs Netherlands kicks off at 3am AEDT on Tuesday 22nd November. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch SBS from anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) SBS on Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.

Senegal vs Netherlands live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, including the Senegal vs Netherlands live stream. Kick-off is at 5am NZDT on Tuesday 22nd November. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Brit abroad? Remember you can use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2022 on BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub (opens in new tab) from anywhere in the world, just like you would do back at home in the UK.

How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema (opens in new tab) app. The Senegal vs Netherlands live stream kicks off at 9:30 IST. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Senegal vs Netherlands team news

The Netherlands will have to cope without the experience of Georginio Wijnaldum after he broke his leg back in August. Memphis Depay has only managed a handful of minutes for Barcelona this season, although the former Manchester United forward is still part of the squad.

RB Leipzig's Abdou Diallo is in a race against time to be fit for Senegal, but it's bad news for Sadio Mané. The talismanic forward was initially included in the squad but had to withdraw last week when it became clear an injury he picked up in Bayern Munich's win against Werder Bremen needed surgery.

World Cup 2022 Group A table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Group A standings Row 0 - Cell 0 P W D L Pts Qatar 0 0 0 0 0 Ecuador 0 0 0 0 0 Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0

World Cup 2022 Group A fixtures

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for EST. Add 11 hours for AEDT)

GROUP A FIXTURES

Sunday, November 20

4pm - Qatar vs Ecuador

Monday, November 21

4pm - Senegal vs Netherlands



Friday, November 25

1pm - Qatar vs Senegal

4pm - Netherlands vs Ecuador



Tuesday, November 29

3pm - Ecuador vs Senegal

3pm - Netherlands vs Qatar