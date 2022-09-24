Rams vs Cardinals live stream: how to watch NFL week 3 online from anywhere

It's 1-1 for both the Rams and Cardinals as they come into this week 3 encounter knowing that 2-1 in the right direction is going to feel a lot healthier for the winner of this NFC West game. Both teams come off the back of week 2 victories with Arizona's home advantage something that could tip the scales. Here's how to watch a Rams vs Cardinals live stream wherever you are.

Rams vs Cardinals live stream Date: Sunday, September 25 Time: 4.25pm ET / 1.25 PT / 9.25pm BST / 11am AEST Venue: University of Phoenix US cable channel: Fox (via Sling (opens in new tab) / FuboTV (opens in new tab)) Watch anywhere: try the world's no.1 VPN (opens in new tab) Global streams: DAZN (opens in new tab) (CA) | Sky Sports (UK) | 7Plus (AU)

That said, it was a storming late victory from the Cardinals on the road in Vegas last week that will have made the season feel so much better. Part of that success is down to the O-line with Kyler Murray only on the wrong end of one sack and rarely under pressure on his drop-backs. If his receivers can sharpen up a little, this could be a good moment for the Cards.

Matthew Stafford's protection is equally good right now but that could be something of a moot point if his interception rate continues to fly. That said, he led the NFL on that stat last season and cried all the way to his Super Bowl win, doubtless. With Kupp the obvious target for most of the plays, Stafford expanded his repertoire to include Allen Robinson and tight-end Tyler Higbee last week.

Variety will be key or the Arizona defensive backs will be laughing all the way to the end zone. Follow our guide for how to watch the Rams vs Cardinals online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are.

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

A costlier but even more thorough alternative is FuboTV (opens in new tab), which includes the NFL Network, Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season.

Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab).

If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

