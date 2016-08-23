Android 7.0 Nougat tips and tricks

For those of you rocking a compatible phone or tablet, you can now experience some of the treats Google's latest operating system, Android 7.0 Nougat, which has now officially released.

Now that Android 7.0 Nougat is now released, we've got some great tips and tricks for getting the most out of your settings. If you haven't downloaded it already, check out our guide on how to download and install Android Nougat.

Here's how to download and setup Nougat

So grab your Nexus, get the software downloading and read on to find out what you'll be able to do once Android Nougat is installed.