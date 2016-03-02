10 tips for shooting better video on your smartphone

Shooting video on your phone is easy; you just swipe to video mode and hit record, right? Your smartphone might even shoot video in 4K, so what is stopping you from heading out and shooting lovely, high quality video?

As someone who shoots video for a living, I've found that it's what you think about before you hit record that more often than not determines how the video turns out. So, here are 10 things that you can do right now to help you shoot better video on your smartphone.