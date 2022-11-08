NZ vs PAK live stream: how to watch the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final online from anywhere

Group 1 winners New Zealand face Group 2 runners-up Pakistan in the first of the T20 World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday. The Black Caps have been the tournament's outstanding team, with a net run rate far superior to anybody else, but if you've followed Pakistan's progress, you'll know that logic goes out of the window when Babar Azam's Men in Green step out onto the field. Read on as we explain how to watch a New Zealand vs Pakistan live stream from anywhere for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Sydney Cricket Ground has been a fruitful hunting ground for New Zealand, who opened their campaign there by battering the hosts, before another emphatic victory over Sri Lanka. Glenn Phillips stood out on both occasions, lighting up the SCG with a spectacular piece of fielding before blasting the second of only two centuries we've seen at the tournament so far.

The Kiwis, who have never won the T20 World Cup, are the favorites to reach the final, but Pakistan are an extremely dangerous opponent. A year ago they were the outstanding team that was just unable to make the most of their potential, and they seemed determined to turn that on its head this time around.

Having snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in their first two matches, their hopes looked dead in the water two weeks ago, but they've made it to the knockouts against all odds. Azam and Mohammad Rizwan putting up their first 50 partnership of the tournament last time out is an ominous sign.

New Zealand vs Pakistan begins at 7pm AEDT (local) / 8am GMT / 1pm PKT / 1.30pm IST / 9pm NZDT / 4am ET / 1am PT on Wednesday, November 9. Follow our guide to get an NZ vs PAK live stream online from wherever you are.

How to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan: live stream T20 World Cup cricket for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans Down Under can watch a New Zealand vs Pakistan live stream as part of Channel 9's free-to-air T20 World Cup coverage. You can tune in for free on Channel 9HD and 9Now (opens in new tab). Play between New Zealand and Pakistan gets underway at the SCG at 7pm AEDT. Australian away from home? Use a VPN to watch free on 9Now from abroad. (opens in new tab) Every remaining T20 World Cup fixture is being shown for free on the 9Network. They're all also being shown on Fox Cricket (channel 501) and via Foxtel (opens in new tab). If you don't have Fox Sports as part of a pay TV package, your best bet is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $27.50 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan, and both come with a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab). Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NHL, F1, MLB, NRL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Foxtel.

How to watch NZ vs PAK T20 cricket from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official T20 World Cup 2022 broadcasting options, but if you're currently outside your country of residence and trying to stream New Zealand vs Pakistan via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

How to watch NZ vs PAK: live stream T20 World Cup 2022 for FREE in Pakistan

(opens in new tab) New Zealand vs Pakistan is available to watch on the state-owned channel PTV Sports (opens in new tab), which is showing the 2022 T20 World Cup in its entirety. That's fantastic news for cricket fans in Pakistan, as PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch, with only your phone number required to verify your identity. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website (opens in new tab) or download the PTVFLIX app to tune in without paying a penny. Play between New Zealand and Pakistan is set to begin at 1pm PKT on Wednesday afternoon. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free T20 World Cup coverage you would at home - all you need is a world class VPN service (opens in new tab) and you've knocked it for six!

How to watch NZ vs PAK: live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans in New Zealand can watch the T20 World Cup on Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. New Zealand vs Pakistan starts at 9pm NZDT on Wednesday evening. Sky Sport subscribers can watch the T20 World Cup online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have the channel on cable, the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform is also showing the cricket live, and it's also the place to live stream every single Premier League game this season. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route (opens in new tab) outlined earlier to access their usual coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch NZ vs PAK: live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans in the UK can watch New Zealand vs Pakistan on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), along with every game of the T20 World Cup. Play is set to begin at 8am BST on Wednesday morning. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Meanwhile, Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also live stream cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Aussie in the UK? Use a VPN to live stream the free T20 coverage (opens in new tab) on 9Now as if you were at home.

How to watch NZ vs PAK: live stream the T20 World Cup in India

(opens in new tab) Star Sports (opens in new tab) subscribers in India can watch a New Zealand vs Pakistan live stream either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription (opens in new tab). Play begins at 1.30pm IST on Wednesday. Star Sports 1/1 HD will have English commentary. You can also catch the T20 World Cup action on Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Bangla. The Disney Plus Hotstar prices (opens in new tab) start at Rs 499, with the all-access content plan priced at Rs 1,499. Those of you wanting to live stream T20 World Cup games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app (opens in new tab), which is available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

