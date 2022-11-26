Japan vs Costa Rica live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

Japan pulled off one of the upsets of the tournament in midweek, and they'll stand a very, very good chance of going through to the knockouts with another victory over Costa Rica. The Central American side were atrocious in their opener and would rank dead last in most people's World Cup power rankings. Will they show a bit of fight or bow out with a whimper? Here's how to watch a Japan vs Costa Rica live stream in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Japan vs Costa Rica live stream Date: Sunday, November 27 Kick-off: 1pm AST (local) / 10am GMT / 5am ET / 2am PT / 3.30pm IST / 9pm AEDT / 11pm NZDT Venue: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan FREE live stream: ITVX (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Japan’s 2-1 win over Germany was a surprise, but not quite the earth-trembling shock it’s been made out to be in some quarters. Hajime Moriyasu can call upon star quality in all areas of the pitch, as demonstrated by the fact that three substitutes combined for their terrific equaliser.

Those three players were Kaoru Mitoma, Takumi Minamino and Ritsu Doan, who ply their trade for Brighton, Monaco and Freiburg. Another sub, Takuma Asano, scored the winner after a delightful bit of ball control, and best of all, Japan got their just desserts while playing a risky, forward-thinking brand of football.

Costa Rica, meanwhile, failed to muster a single attempt on goal during their 7-0 trouncing at the hands of Spain. It was a performance that nobody expected from a team that qualified for the World Cup in thrilling fashion, and the complete lack of cohesion between Keylor Navas and his defensive colleagues was painful to watch. The only way is up, surely?

Japan vs Costa Rica kicks off at 5am ET, 2am PT and 10am GMT. Follow our guide on how to watch a Japan vs Costa Rica live stream wherever you are – starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

Japan vs Costa Rica live stream: watch every World Cup 2022 game for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Football fans in the UK can watch a Japan vs Costa Rica live stream for free on ITVX (opens in new tab), and many more World Cup 2022 games too. Coverage of the tournament is split evenly between the ITV and BBC. Japan vs Costa Rica kicks-off at 10am GMT. Every ITV game will be live streamed on the broadcaster's ITV Hub platform for those with a valid TV license. Away from home in the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch ITVX from abroad (opens in new tab). ITVX (opens in new tab) is free to use and works across a wide range of devices. Do bear in mind that ITV has relaunched ITV Hub as ITVX, so don't be surprised if the branding changes. You can watch all of the other World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab) on BBC iPlayer.

Watch a Japan vs Costa Rica live stream from any country

If you're abroad during World Cup 2022, and want to tune into your usual home coverage, you'll most likely find yourself geo-blocked and will need to use a VPN to unlock your access.

A VPN is a piece of software that allows you to change your virtual location and access any streaming service you need. They're easy to use and super-secure. We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming.

Watch any World Cup 2022 live stream:

(opens in new tab) Use ExpressVPN for World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab)

We've tested all of the biggest VPN providers and we rate ExpressVPN as the very best for World Cup 2022. It guarantees fast connections from anywhere and can unlock all the relevant World Cup 2022 streaming services. It's safe, robust and, best of all, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab). There's also 24/7 customer support in case you have any problems. You can install the ExpressVPN app on almost all smart devices including laptops, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and smart TVs. Get 3 months FREE when you sign up to ExpressVPN. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Japan vs Costa Rica: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in the US can watch Japan vs Costa Rica on FS1, but be warned that kick-off is set for the brutal time of 5am ET / 2am PT early on Sunday morning. If you have the channel on cable already, then you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps to watch from a smart device. Japan vs Costa Rica live stream without cable If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue (opens in new tab) is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month after but there's a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). Every game of the World Cup is also being shown on Peacock TV, but the catch is that commentary will be in Spanish. The Peacock price (opens in new tab) comes in at $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) and the service also offers live coverage of the NFL, EPL and WWE. If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service, and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Japan vs Costa Rica live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Japan vs Costa Rica live stream. Kick-off is at 5am ET / 2am PT. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Japan vs Costa Rica live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Australia can watch a Japan vs Costa Rica live stream and every other World Cup 2022 game on SBS, which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab), as well as SBS Viceland. Argentina vs Mexico kicks off at 9pm AEDT on Sunday evening. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch SBS from anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) SBS on Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.

Japan vs Costa Rica live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, including the Japan vs Costa Rica live stream. Kick-off is at 11pm NZDT on Sunday night. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Brit abroad? Remember you can use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2022 on BBC iPlayer and ITVX (opens in new tab) from anywhere in the world, just like you would do back at home in the UK.

How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema (opens in new tab) app. The Japan vs Costa Rica live stream kicks off at 3.30pm IST on Sunday afternoon. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Japan vs Costa Rica team news

Mitoma Kaoru's fitness was the big question mark for Japan entering the tournament but the Brighton winger, who's been dealing with an illness, looked sharp off the bench against Germany, even playing a crucial role in one of the goals. Midfielder Wataru Endo also played his part after recovering from a concussion.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Costa Rica, but the form and fitness of goalkeeper Keylor Navas is worrying. The Los Ticos talisman hasn't played any club football all season and has also been dealing with a back injury, and he certainly looked rusty against Spain.

World Cup 2022 Group E table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Group E standings Row 0 - Cell 0 P W D L Pts Spain 1 1 0 0 3 Japan 1 1 0 0 3 Germany 1 0 0 1 0 Costa Rica 1 0 0 1 0

World Cup 2022 Group E fixtures

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for ET. Add 11 hours for AEDT.)

GROUP E FIXTURES

Wednesday, November 23

Germany 1 - 2 Japan

Spain 7 - 0 Costa Rica

Sunday, November 27

10am - Japan vs Costa Rica

7pm - Spain vs Germany

Thursday, December 1

7pm - Japan vs Spain

7pm - Costa Rica vs Germany