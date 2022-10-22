IND vs PAK live stream: how to watch the T20 World Cup 2022 online

India and Pakistan resume what is arguably cricket's most intense rivalry on Sunday, as the two neighbouring rivals kick-off their 2022 T20 World Cup campaign at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Winners of the inaugural T20 World Cup back in 2007, India are no longer the shorter format's dominant force but will be sure to raise their game against their old foes and one of the tournament favorites in this key tie. Read on as we explain how to watch a T20 World Cup live stream from anywhere for India vs Pakistan.

Having been knocked out in the group stage in 2021, Rohit Sharma's men will be determined to improve upon that showing, however the loss of Jasprit Bumrah to a back stress fracture is a major blow for India's hopes, with the star pace bowler likely to have thrived on the flat track pitches in Australia.

Pakistan have plenty of reasons to feel confident going into this tournament, in large part thanks to the explosive top order firepower of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, but doubts remain over the depth of their bowling attack.

India and Pakistan have gone head-to-head in 11 previous T20 matches, with India winning eight times and Pakistan having come out victorious on three occasions. Their most recent face-offs came back in the summer during the 2022 Asia Cup, with both sides claiming a win each in their two encounters.

India and Pakistan, begins at 9am BST / 7pm AEDT / 1pm PKT / 1.30pm IST / 4am ET / 1am PT on Sunday, October 23. Follow our guide to get an India vs Pakistan live stream, online from wherever you are.

How to watch India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup cricket for FREE in Australia

Cricket fans in Australia can watch an India vs Pakistan live stream as part of Channel 9's free-to-air T20 World Cup coverage. You can tune in for free on Channel 9HD, 9GemHD and 9Now. Australian away from home? Use a VPN to watch free on 9Now from abroad. All the home nation's T20 matches will be shown for free on the 9Network as well as a number of selected other fixtures, including this match. The full 9Network T20 World Cup schedule can be found here. Play between India and Pakistan gets underway at the MCG at 7pm AEDT. As for the rest of the T20 World Cup, you can find all of the matches on Fox Cricket (channel 501) and via Foxtel. If you don't have Fox Sports as part of a pay TV package, your best bet is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports streaming service. Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $27.50 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan, and both come with a FREE 7-day trial. Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NHL, F1, MLB, NRL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Foxtel.

How to watch IND vs PAK: live stream T20 World Cup 2022 for FREE in Pakistan

The 2022 T20 World Cup is available to watch on the state-owned channel PTV Sports, which is fantastic news for cricket fans in Pakistan, as PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch with the only details required as your phone number to verify your identity. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website and they'll be to tune in without paying a penny. Play between India and Pakistan is set to begin at 1pm PKT. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free T20 World Cup coverage you would at home - all you need is a world class VPN service and you've knocked it for six!

How to watch IND vs PAK T20 cricket from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official T20 World Cup 2022 broadcasting options, but if you're currently outside your country of residence and trying to stream the cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course, specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch IND vs PAK live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the best VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch IND vs PAK: live stream in the UK

Cricket fans in the UK can watch every game of the T20 World Cup on Sky Sports including India vs Pakistan, with play set to begin at 9am BST. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Meanwhile, Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also live stream cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Aussie in the UK? Use a VPN to live stream the free T20 coverage on 9Now as if you were at home.

How to watch IND vs PAK: live stream in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch the T20 World Cup on Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Sky Sport subscribers can watch the T20 World Cup online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have the channel on cable, the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform is also showing the cricket live, and it's also the place to live stream every single Premier League game this season. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. The first ball for India vs Pakistan is due at 9pm NZDT on Sunday evening. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their usual coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch IND vs PAK: live stream the T20 World Cup in India

Star Sports subscribers in India can watch the Men In Blue kick off their T20 World Cup campaign live either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. Star Sports 1/1 HD will have English commentary. You can also catch the T20 World Cup action on Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Bangla. The Disney Plus Hotstar prices start at Rs 499, with the all-access content plan priced at Rs 1,499. India vs Pakistan is set to start at 1.30pm on Sunday afternoon. Those of you wanting to live stream T20 World Cup games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app, which is available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

