How to watch The Janes documentary movie online

Before the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling in 1973, abortion was illegal in most US states. Consequently, coming together to provide pregnant women with safe and affordable treatment was an underground collective of socially conscious, kick-ass women dubbed “Jane”. Just read below for how watch The Janes online now with HBO Max, which charts their legacy in 1970s America and beyond.

Watch The Janes online Premiere date: Wednesday, June 8 Runtime: 1 hr 41 mins Director: Tia Lessin and Emma Pildes Cast: Heather Booth, Judith Arcana, Marie Leaner, Diane Stevens, Eleanor Oliver Streaming Options: HBO Max (US) (opens in new tab) | Crave (CA) | Binge (AU) (opens in new tab)

The Janes arrives at a moment in US history where reproductive laws could well be rolled back, according to a leaked document from the Supreme Court. So this new documentary from Emma Pildes (Jane Fonda in Five Acts) and Tia Lessin (Trouble the Water) is a charged reminder of the bravery of the women that formed “Jane” and the importance of Roe v. Wade.

The movie includes first-hand accounts from the “Janes” themselves – among them Heather Booth, Eleanor Oliver, Marie Leaner, Judith Arcana, and Diane Stevens – in addition to the women who procured their assistance, many of whose stories have only now been committed to film.

The collective carried out over 11,000 abortions, with the clandestine group operating in defiance of the law to help desperate women. And while seven of them were arrested in 1972 and each charged with 110 years behind bars, the eventual passing of Roe v. Wade saw them pardoned and their work no longer required.

You can catch this gripping documentary exclusively on HBO Max now (opens in new tab). Below are all the details you'll need on how to watch The Janes online.

How to watch The Janes on HBO Max in the US

What else can I watch on HBO Max?

That's a total bargain, considering you'll get access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including Euphoria, The Flight Attendant, every season of of Sex and the City, plus Succession, Mare of Easttown, all 8 Harry Potter films, The Matrix Resurrections, and so much more.

The 7-day HBO Max free trial has long since been discontinued. But, if you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you could be entitled to HBO Max at no extra cost.

Devices compatible with HBO Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCS. HBO Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick is also available.

How to watch The Janes online for free in Canada

(opens in new tab) Synchronous with its US release, Canadian viewers can also watch The Janes from Wednesday, June 8 at 9pm ET/PT on linear channel Crave, or on-demand via its streaming service, also Crave (opens in new tab). An entry-level plan for the VOD platform costs CND$9.99 a month (plus tax) – or $CND19.99 if you want more streams and better video quality. But even better is that new subscribers can try a 7-Day Free Trial (opens in new tab) before paying a thing.

Can I watch The Janes online in the UK?

Unfortunately there’s no word right now whether The Janes will be getting a UK release. But with Sky TV the home of many HBO shows and movies – like The Staircase, The Flight Attendant and Game of Thrones – it should hopefully end up here, or on Sky’s streaming platform NOW, sooner or later.

How to watch The Janes online for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Down Under and documentary fans can enjoy this jaw-dropping film from Thursday, June 9, either through on-demand streamer Binge or cable and IPTV provider Foxtel. Starting at just AU$10 a month, Binge is very temptingly priced, and new customers are entitled to a generous 14-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) – which means you can try before you buy. The Basic plan provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade to Standard and Premium plans if you want additional streams and better video quality. Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Time Traveler’s Wife, Modern Family, Mayans, The Staircase and Gossip Girl. It also offers more than 800 movies, and content from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros. There’s also the linear TV option of Foxtel or its streaming equivalent Foxtel Now (opens in new tab), which offers more of a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 30+ channels and a 10-day free trial (opens in new tab), you’ll need the Ultimate Bundle (currently only AU$49 a month for 12 months) to get Fox Docos and stream The Janes online.