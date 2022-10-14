How to watch Rugby League World Cup: live stream every fixture from anywhere

At long last, the planet's best teams at the 13-player version of rugby are set to go into battle, as the 16th Rugby League World Cup finally takes place in England. The Rugby League World Cup 2021 was, of course, originally planned to take place last October but postponed due to the pandemic. The tournament sees Australia looking to retain the title they won on home turf back in 2017. Here's how to watch a Rugby League World Cup live stream and see every fixture online, including ways to watch for free.

Rugby League World Cup live stream Dates: October 15 - November 19 Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab) Live stream: FITE (opens in new tab) (US and Canada) | Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (AU) | Spark Sport (NZ)

Hosts England will be hoping to go a step further than they did last time out, having lost in the final 6-0 to the Wallabies in Brisbane five years ago.

The format sees 16 nations spread across four pools. Every team from each pool plays each other once, with the top two nations from each group progressing to the knockout stages.

The Rugby League Cup 2021 kicks off at St James’ Park in Newcastle on 15 October with the Grand Final set to be held at Old Trafford in Manchester on 19, November. Australia have been installed as the bookies favourites to be crowned champions ahead of their neighbours New Zealand.

The delayed tournament marks the first time in RLWC history that both the women’s and wheelchair tournaments will take place in tandem with the men’s event. Here's how to watch a Rugby League World Cup live stream and catch every fixture online from anywhere.

Rugby League World Cup 2021 schedule

Saturday 15th October

2.30pm: England vs Samoa, Group A

Click to see full Rugby League World Cup schedule Saturday 15th October 2.30pm: England vs Samoa, Group A 7.30pm: Australia vs Fiji, Group B Sunday 16th October 2.30pm: Scotland vs Italy, Group B 5pm: Jamaica vs Ireland, Group C 7.30pm: New Zealand vs Lebanon, Group C Monday 17th October 7.30pm: France vs Greece, Group A, Keepmoat Stadium Tuesday 18th October 7.30pm: Tonga vs Papua New Guinea, Group D Wednesday 19th October 7.30pm: Wales vs Cook Islands, Group D Friday 21st October 7.30pm: Australia vs Scotland, Group B Saturday 22nd October 2.30pm: Fiji vs Italy, Group B 5pm: England vs France, Group A 7.30pm: New Zealand vs Jamaica, Group C Sunday 23rd October 2.30pm: Lebanon vs Ireland, Group C 5pm: Samoa vs Greece, Group A Monday 24th October 7.30pm: Tonga vs Wales, Group D Tuesday 25th October 7.30pm: Papua New Guinea vs Cook Islands, Group D Friday 28th October 7.30pm: New Zealand vs Ireland, Group C Saturday 29th October 2.30pm: England vs Greece, Group A 5pm: Fiji vs Scotland, Group B 7.30pm: Australia vs Italy, Group B Sunday 30th October 12pm: Lebanon vs Jamaica, Group C 2.30pm: Tonga vs Cook Islands, Group D 5pm: Samoa vs France, Group A Monday 31st October 7.30pm: Papua New Guinea vs Wales Friday 4th November 7.30pm: Quarter Final 1 – Winner B vs Runner-up C Saturday 5th November 2.30pm: Quarter Final 2 – Winner A vs Runner-up D 7.30pm: Quarter Final 3 – Winner C vs Runner-up B Sunday 6th November 2.30pm: Quarter Final 4 – Winner D vs Runner-up A Friday 11th November 7.45pm: Semi Final 1 – Winner QF vs Winner QF Saturday 12th November 2.30pm: Semi Final 2 – Winner QF vs Winner QF Saturday 19th November 4pm: Rugby World Cup 2021 Final

How to watch a Rugby League World Cup 2022 live stream in the UK for FREE

(opens in new tab) Rugby League fans can watch all 61 games from the men's, women's and wheelchair editions of the Rugby League World Cup 2021 for FREE, with all matches shown on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the Rugby World Cup 2021 free from anywhere. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Rugby League World Cup 2021 from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream the Rugby League World Cup in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling, you probably won't be able to watch the Rugby League World Cup 2022 like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also very easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream the Rugby League World Cup 2022 from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support.

How to watch the Rugby League World Cup: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Best known for showing combat sports, streaming service FITE (opens in new tab) has the rights to show the Rugby League World Cup in the US. Matches will be available via pay per view on the service for $14.99 per game, but you can also take advantage of a bundle that includes every match in the men's tournament for $99.99. Select men's matches as well as the entire women's and wheelchair tournaments will also be available on the FITE+ subscription service. UK citizen away from home? Remember that license fee payers can watch the Rugby World Cup 2021 free on the BBC by using a VPN from abroad. (opens in new tab)

How to get a Rugby League World Cup 2022 live stream: watch online in Canada

(opens in new tab) It's the same story across the border, with FITE (opens in new tab) also having broadcast rights for the Rugby League World Cup in Canada. As with the US, each match will be available for US$14.99 on PPV, with the same US$99.99 bundle that includes every match in the men's tournament also available for Canadian viewers . Outside of Canada and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN (opens in new tab) as described above.

How to watch the Rugby League World Cup 2022 in Australia

(opens in new tab) Rugby League fans Down Under can watch the World Cup on Fox Sports and via Foxtel (opens in new tab). Fox Sports will be showing all 61 matches from the Men's, Women's and Wheelchair tournaments, thanks to the network's dedicated 24/7 Fox League channel. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for a one-week Kayo Sports FREE trial (opens in new tab). There are no lock-in contracts and it gives you access to all of Fox's Rugby League World Cup coverage, as well as over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. After that, the Basic Package costs $27.50 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. UK citizen away from home? Remember that license fee payers can watch the Rugby World Cup 2021 free on the BBC (opens in new tab) by using a VPN from abroad. (opens in new tab)

How to watch a Rugby League World Cup live stream in New Zealand