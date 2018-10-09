Google Pixel 3 livestream: how to watch today's big tech launch

It's perhaps the most leaked phone in history, but the Google Pixel 3 series is still garnering lots of interest, and two new phones are set to be announced alongside lots of other Google tech later today (Tuesday October 9).

Google is hosting a huge launch n New York that it's calling the #MadeByGoogle event. We're almost certain we'll be hearing about the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, plus we're expecting lots more tech announcements as well.

When is the Google Pixel 3 launch? It's later today, Tuesday October 9. Google's event is set to start at 8AM PT / 11AM ET / 4PM BST Tuesday or 2AM AEDT on Wednesday 10. How long will the launch last? We've seen previous Google events last near to two hours, and there's lots of tech to get through so it probably won't be short.

Rumors suggest we'll be seeing a new version of the Google Chromecast, a new selection of Chrome tablets and perhaps even a Google Home branded competitor to the Amazon Echo Show . We may even see a teaser of the Google Pixel Watch too.

Below we'll talk you through how you can tune into the show live so you can be one of the first to learn about all the new tech made by Google HQ.

How to watch the Google Pixel 3 event

YouTube is the easiest way you can tune into the Google Pixel 3 launch and see all of the new tech announced at once.

You can press on the play button above this page, and if you're here too early for that you can even set a reminder so you'll get pinged a notification right before it's about to start.