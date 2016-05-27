How to get started in Total War: Warhammer

Total War: Warhammer is a fantastic strategy game that combines the famous table-top roleplaying game Warhammer with the popular Total War series. For many the combination of Warhammer's Tolkien-like fantasy lore and Total War's in-depth empire building and real time battles is a match made in heaven.

However the depth and complexity of Total War's games mechanics, along with the varied fantasy races of Warhammer, also means that this game can be a little intimidating for new players.

That's why we've put together this collection of tips for people who want to get started conquering the world in Total War: Warhammer.