France vs Morocco live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 semi-final online from anywhere

Morocco go in search of yet another giant killing on Sunday, as they take on France in this Qatar 2022 last-four clash.

Walid Regragui's Moroccans have already made one piece of history, having become the first ever African nation to reach the World Cup semi-finals. But the pre-tournament outsiders will be hoping to claim their biggest scalp of the tournament so far on Wednesday, as they take on Didier Deschamps' defending champs.

Here's how to watch a France vs Morocco live stream in the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

France vs Morocco live stream Dates: Wednesday, 14 December Venue: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Despite some big name absentees coming into the tournament, France have looked assured throughout, with their 2-1 quarter-final win over England clearly illustrating their big-game experience.

While Kylian Mbappé remains on course to be the tournament's Golden boot winner, it was veteran striker Olivier Giroud's clinical finish and the probing of Antoine Griezmann in a much deeper role that won the back-page plaudits for Les Bleus following last Saturday's big game.

Morocco know their backline are in for their biggest test of the tournament so far, but the Atlas Lions have already shown how well they can repel a world class attack, having nullified Goncalo Ramos, Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo in their win over Portugal to set up this tie. Indeed, the only goal that the Atlas Lions have conceded in Qatar was a Nayef Aguerd own goal against Canada in the group stage.

France vs Morocco kicks off at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor at 7pm GMT / 2pm ET. Follow our guide on how to watch a France vs Morocco live stream wherever you are - starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

France vs Morocco live stream: watch every World Cup 2022 game for FREE in the UK

Watch a France vs Morocco live stream from any country

How to watch France vs Morocco: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

In the US, coverage of the 2022 World Cup is split between Fox and FS. If you have those cable channels already, then you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps to watch from a smart device. This semi-final between France and Morocco will be shown on Fox. Kick-off is at 2pm ET

France vs Morocco live stream without cable

If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount. FuboTV is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month after but there's a FREE FuboTV trial.

France vs Morocco live stream in Canada

TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to an France vs Morocco live stream. Kick-off is at 2pm ET

If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year

How to watch France vs Morocco live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Australia can watch a France vs Morocco live stream, and every World Cup 2022 game, on SBS which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab) as well as SBS Viceland. France vs Morocco kicks off at 6am AEDT. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch SBS from anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) SBS on Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.

France vs Morocco live stream in New Zealand

Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport in New Zealand, including the France vs Morocco live stream. Kick-off is at 8am NZDT.

If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service.

How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in India

In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema app. The France vs Morocco live stream kicks off at 12.30am IST. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience.

France vs Morocco team news

After a string of injuries in the run up to the tournament, Didier Deschamps appears to have the luxury of a full compliment of players to pick from, with his French side having seemingly made it through their quarter-final clash with England unscathed.

There's no such luck for Morocco, with Walid Regragui's walking wounded first XI seemingly being held together with plasters. Influential defender Nayef Aguerd missed their quarter-final triumph over Portugal with a groin problem, but the West Ham defender could be patched up to feature on Wednesday. Romain Saiss looks unlikely to figure having been stretchered off after 50 minutes in the quarter-final, while Walid Cheddira is definitely ruled out having been sent off against Portugal.

World Cup 2022 fixtures

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for EST. Add 11 hours for AEDT)

Tuesday 13

Semi-final: Argentina vs Croatia

Wednesday 14 December

Semi-final: France vs Morocco

Saturday 17 December

3rd place playoff

Sunday 18 December

Final