France vs Denmark live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

Reigning champions France look like they mean business, which spells trouble for Denmark after their underwhelming start. The Danes have been widely tipped as dark horses, but they toiled to a goalless draw in their opening match and the pressure is already beginning to bite. Victory for Les Bleus would secure a place in the knockouts – and land Denmark in a very sticky spot. Here's how to watch a France vs Denmark live stream in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

France vs Denmark live stream Date: Saturday, November 26 Venue: Stadium 974, Doha FREE live stream: ITVX (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Much has been made of the injuries to Karim Benzema and Paul Pogba, but it was their direct replacements who did most of the damage in France's impressive 4-1 win over Australia. Adrien Rabiot sparked the comeback with a goal and an assist, while Olivier Giroud grabbed a brace to become France's all-time joint-top scorer.

It was a much more dynamic display than we're used to seeing from France, and some of the play between Kylian Mbappe, Giroud and Ousmane Dembele was beautiful to watch. The battle between Giroud and his AC Milan teammate Simon Kjær will be an intriguing one, but it's hard not to fear for some of the Danish skipper's colleagues.

Kasper Schmeichel had to be at his very best against Tunisia, and with the shaky Andreas Christensen likely to line up against Dembele on one side as Rasmus Kristensen goes toe to toe with Mbappe on the other, the Danish stopper is unlikely to be short of work.

France vs Denmark kicks off at 11am ET, 8am PT and 4pm GMT. Follow our guide on how to watch a France vs Denmark live stream wherever you are – starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

France vs Denmark live stream: watch every World Cup 2022 game for FREE in the UK

Football fans in the UK can watch a France vs Denmark live stream for free on ITVX, and many more World Cup 2022 games too. Coverage of the tournament is split evenly between the ITV and BBC. France vs Denmark kicks-off at 4pm GMT. Every ITV game will be live streamed on the broadcaster's ITVX platform for those with a valid TV license. ITVX is free to use and works across a wide range of devices. Do bear in mind that ITV has relaunched ITV Hub as ITVX, so don't be surprised if the branding changes. You can watch all of the other World Cup 2022 live streams on BBC iPlayer.

Watch a France vs Denmark live stream from any country

How to watch France vs Denmark: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

Soccer fans in the US can watch France vs Denmark on FS1, with kick-off set for 11am ET / 8am PT on Saturday morning. If you have the channel on cable already, then you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps to watch from a smart device. France vs Denmark live stream without cable If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount. FuboTV is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month after but there's a FREE FuboTV trial. Every game of the World Cup is also being shown on Peacock TV, but the catch is that commentary will be in Spanish. The Peacock price comes in at $4.99 a month and the service also offers live coverage of the NFL, EPL and WWE.

France vs Denmark live stream in Canada

TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a France vs Denmark live stream. Kick-off is at 11am ET / 8am PT. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year

How to watch France vs Denmark live stream for FREE in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch a France vs Denmark live stream and every other World Cup 2022 game on SBS, which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On-Demand, as well as SBS Viceland. France vs Denmark kicks off at 3am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. SBS on Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.

France vs Denmark live stream in New Zealand

Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport in New Zealand, including the France vs Denmark live stream. Kick-off is at 5am NZDT on Sunday morning. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service.

How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in India

In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema app. The France vs Denmark live stream kicks off at 9.30pm IST. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience.

France vs Denmark team news

Lucas Hernandez has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the build-up to Australia's goal on Tuesday.

Denmark appear to have a clean bill of health.

World Cup 2022 Group D table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Group C standings Row 0 - Cell 0 P W D L Pts France 1 1 0 0 3 Tunisia 1 0 1 0 1 Denmark 1 0 1 0 1 Australia 1 0 0 1 0

World Cup 2022 Group D fixtures

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for EST. Add 11 hours for AEDT.)

GROUP D FIXTURES

Tuesday, November 22

Denmark 0 - 0 Tunisia

France 4 - 1 Australia

Saturday, November 26

10am - Tunisia vs Australia

4pm - France vs Denmark

Wednesday, November 30

3pm - Tunisia vs France

3pm - Australia vs Denmark