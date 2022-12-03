England vs Senegal live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

Senegal face an England team that have blown very hot and very cold at World Cup 2022. They were the joint-top scorers through the group stages, but have been accused of being flat-track bullies, a label that Senegal will put to the test as they meet in the round of 16. The Group A runners-up will match their best ever World Cup showing with a victory. Here's how to watch an England vs Senegal live stream in the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

England vs Senegal live stream Date: Sunday, December 4 Venue: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor FREE live stream: ITVX (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

England struck home nine goals during the group stage, with six different players getting their names on the scoresheet. Conspicuous by his absence from that list is Harry Kane. The Three Lions captain and center-forward hasn't really come close to scoring but he's become England's playmaker-in-chief, laying on three assists, more than any other player in Qatar.

As they showed against Iran and Wales, Gareth Southgate's men are capable of blitzing opponents, but they had no answer when the USA took the game to them. Senegal have played on the front foot throughout, and in the lightning-quick Ismaila Sarr they have a player who can create something out of nothing, and it's likely that he'll line up against either Kyle Walker, who's still building up his fitness, or the defensively suspect Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Whether Aliou Cisse has deployed Sarr on the left wing or the right wing, he's made things happen for the Lions of Teranga and, with Sadio Mane out of action, Boulaye Dia has stepped up to the plate up front. Throughout every game so far, though, Senegal have looked vulnerable at left-back. Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has had a few shaky moments too.

England vs Senegal kicks off at 2pm ET, 11am PT and 7pm GMT. Follow our guide on how to watch an England vs Senegal live stream wherever you are – starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

England vs Senegal live stream: watch every World Cup 2022 game for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Football fans in the UK can watch an England vs Senegal live stream for free on ITVX (opens in new tab), and many more World Cup 2022 games too. Coverage of the tournament is split evenly between the ITV and BBC. England vs Senegal kicks-off at 7pm GMT. Every ITV game will be live streamed on the broadcaster's ITVX platform for those with a valid TV license. Away from home in the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch ITVX from abroad (opens in new tab). ITVX (opens in new tab) is free to use and works across a wide range of devices. Do bear in mind that ITV relaunched ITV Hub as ITVX, so don't be surprised if the branding changes. You can watch all of the other World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab) on BBC iPlayer.

Watch England vs Senegal live stream from any country

If you're abroad during World Cup 2022, and want to tune into your usual home coverage, you'll most likely find yourself geo-blocked and will need to use a VPN to unlock your access.

A VPN is a piece of software that allows you to change your virtual location and access any streaming service you need. They're easy to use and super-secure. We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming.

Watch any World Cup 2022 live stream:

(opens in new tab) Use ExpressVPN for World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab)

We've tested all of the biggest VPN providers and we rate ExpressVPN as the very best for World Cup 2022. It guarantees fast connections from anywhere and can unlock all the relevant World Cup 2022 streaming services. It's safe, robust and, best of all, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab). There's also 24/7 customer support in case you have any problems. You can install the ExpressVPN app on almost all smart devices including laptops, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and smart TVs. Get 3 months FREE when you sign up to ExpressVPN. (opens in new tab)

How to watch England vs Senegal: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in the US can watch England vs Senegal on Fox, with kick-off set for 2pm ET / 11am PT on Sunday. Coverage of the 2022 World Cup is split between Fox and FS1, but Fox is showing every game from tomorrow (Monday) onwards. If you have the channels on cable, you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps to watch from a smart device. England vs Senegal live stream without cable If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue (opens in new tab) is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month after but there's a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service, and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

England vs Senegal live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to an England vs Senegal live stream. Kick-off is at 2pm ET. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year. If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch England vs Senegal live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Australia can watch an England vs Senegal live stream on SBS, which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On Demand (opens in new tab). Brace yourself for an early start, as England vs Senegal kicks off at 6am AEDT first thing on Monday morning. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch SBS from anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) SBS On Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.

England vs Senegal live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, including the England vs Senegal live stream. Kick-off is at 8am NZDT on Monday morning. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Brit abroad? Remember you can use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2022 on BBC iPlayer and ITVX (opens in new tab) from anywhere in the world, just like you would do back at home in the UK.

How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema (opens in new tab) app. Just be warned that the England vs Senegal live stream kicks off at 12.30am IST on Sunday night/Monday morning. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

England vs Senegal team news

Kyle Walker managed an hour against Wales on his return from groin surgery, while James Maddison is fit after sustaining a minor knee injury on the eve of the tournament, which has kept him off the pitch entirely.

Alious Cisse has no injury concerns, but midfield enforcer Idrissa Gueye is suspended after incurring two yellow cards during the froup stage. If Senegal win, Nampalys Mendy, Ismail Jakobs and Boulaye Dia would miss the quarter-final if they pick up another booking.

World Cup 2022 England results

Monday, November 21

England 6 - 2 Iran

Friday, November 25

England 0 - 0 USA

Tuesday, November 29

Wales 0 - 3 England

World Cup 2022 Senegal results

Monday, November 21

Senegal 0 - 2 Netherlands

Friday, November 25

Senegal 3 - 1 Qatar

Tuesday, November 29

Ecuador 1 - 2 Senegal