England vs France live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

England and France is a World Cup classic in the making. It's the tournament's top scorers against the champions, who also happen to boast the planet's outstanding player in Kylian Mbappe, for the final spot in the last four. Mbappe has been a one-man wrecking ball but the Three Lions might just have the deepest squad in Qatar. Here's how to watch an England vs France live stream in the quarter-finals stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

England vs France live stream Dates: Saturday, December 10 Venue: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Harry Kane finally got off the mark against Senegal on Sunday, but Jude Bellingham deservedly took most of the plaudits after a phenomenal midfield display. Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden were terrific too, which could concern Didier Deschamps considering the shaky form of both of his full-backs. The 3-0 win, however, was much more competitive than the scoreline suggests. Gareth Southgate's men initially panicked under the Senegalese press, and he may be relieved that France play a very different way.

Olivier Giroud became Les Bleus' all-time top scorer during their 3-1 victory over Poland last weekend but, despite his brilliance in Qatar, the burly No.9 is exactly the type of striker that England center-backs Harry Maguire and John Stones tend to relish playing against. Like England, the two-time world champions had to weather a storm early on, but their class shone through and Mbappe was once again unplayable.

England vs France kicks off at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor at 7pm GMT / 2pm ET.

England vs France team news

Raheem Sterling has had to leave the England camp after a break-in at his home. Although the Chelsea forward hasn't featured a great deal in Qatar, he's one of Gareth Southgate's most trusted players and has been a mainstay for England at recent tournaments.

Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba were all ruled out ahead of the tournament, but Didier Deschamps has taken France's injuries in his stride. Olivier Giroud, Aurelien Tchouaméni and Adrien Rabiot have more than filled the void, though backup full-backs Theo Hernandez and Jules Koundé have looked less than convincing.

World Cup 2022 fixtures

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for ET. Add 11 hours for AEDT.)

Friday, December 9

3pm - Croatia vs Brazil

7pm - Netherlands vs Argentina

Saturday, December 10

3pm - Morocco/Spain vs Portugal/Switzerland

7pm - England vs France

Tuesday, December 13 and Wednesday, December 14

Semi-finals

Saturday, December 17

3rd place playoff

Sunday, December 18

Final