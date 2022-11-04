ENG vs SL live stream: how to watch the T20 World Cup 2022 online

Saturday's showdown at the SCG sees England take on Sri Lanka for their fifth and final group stage match of the T20 World Cup, with both teams needing a win to ensure their spot in the semi-finals. England currently find themselves in second spot in Group 1 after two wins and a loss in the Super 12's. The Lions are back in fourth with their hopes of reaching the next phase hanging by a thread. The stakes are high. Here's how to watch an England vs Sri Lanka live stream from anywhere in the world.

Both teams come into this clash off the back of crucial wins that have kept their hopes of winning the tournament alive. England largely have Jos Buttler's heroics to thank for still being in with a shout after their skipper smashed 73 from 47 balls to lead his side to victory in their must-win clash with New Zealand on Tuesday.

Fellow Group 1 hopefuls Australia and New Zealand are likely to come out on top against Afghanistan and Ireland, meaning Sri Lanka will need to come out all guns blazing and register a big win on Saturday. And that need for a big score may well play into England's hands, with Buttler's bowlers sure to prey on their opponent's top order desperation for points.

England vs Sri Lanka began at 7pm AEDT (local) / 8am GMT / 1pm PKT / 1.30pm IST / 9pm NZDT / 4am ET / 1am PT on Saturday, November 5. Follow our guide to get an ENG vs SL live stream online from wherever you are.

ENG vs SL live stream: how to watch T20 World Cup cricket in the US

(opens in new tab) Dedicated cricket TV channel Willow TV (opens in new tab) is showing every game of the 2022 T20 World Cup live in the US. However, be warned that England vs Sri Lanka starts at 4am ET / 1am PT in the early hours of Saturday morning. Willow TV (also available in Canada), is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. If you don't have the channel on cable, a good option is cord-cutting streaming service Sling TV (opens in new tab). You can get Willow TV on Sling without a Sling subscription (opens in new tab). All it costs is $10 per month, with your first month for $7. Alternatively, there's ESPN Plus, which is also live streaming all of the T20 World Cup action. The ESPN Plus cost (opens in new tab) is $9.99 a month, while an annual subscription costs $99.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus Bundle (opens in new tab) for just $13.99 a month, which also gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content.

How to watch ENG vs SL T20 cricket from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official T20 World Cup 2022 broadcasting options, but if you're currently outside your country of residence and trying to stream the cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course, specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream ENG vs SL from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the best VPN (opens in new tab) providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup cricket for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans in Australia can watch an England vs Sri Lanka live stream and the rest of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Fox Cricket (channel 501) and via Foxtel (opens in new tab). If you don't have Fox Sports as part of a pay TV package, your best bet is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. Play between England and Sri Lanka gets underway at the SCG at 7pm AEDT. Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $27.50 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan, and both come with a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab). Travelling away from Aus? Use a VPN to watch Kayo Sports from abroad. (opens in new tab) Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NHL, F1, MLB, NRL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Foxtel. It's also worth noting that you can catch a fair few T20 World Cup 2022 matches for free in Australia – although not this one – as part of Channel 9's free-to-air T20 World Cup coverage. You can tune in for free to those on Channel 9HD, 9GemHD and 9Now (opens in new tab). The full Channel 9 T20 World Cup schedule can be found here (opens in new tab).

How to watch ENG vs SL: live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans in the UK can watch England vs Sri Lanka on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), along with every game of the T20 World Cup. Play is set to begin at 8am BST on Saturday morning. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Meanwhile, Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also live stream cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Aussie in the UK? Use a VPN to live stream the free T20 coverage (opens in new tab) on 9Now as if you were at home.

How to watch ENG vs SL: live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans in New Zealand can watch the T20 World Cup on Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. England vs Sri Lanka starts at 9pm NZDT on Saturday evening. Sky Sport subscribers can watch the T20 World Cup online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have the channel on cable, the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform is also showing the cricket live, and it's also the place to live stream every single Premier League game this season. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route (opens in new tab) outlined earlier to access their usual coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch ENG vs SL: live stream T20 World Cup 2022 for FREE in Pakistan

(opens in new tab) England vs Sri Lanka is available to watch on the state-owned channel PTV Sports (opens in new tab), which is showing the 2022 T20 World Cup in its entirety. That's fantastic news for cricket fans in Pakistan, as PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch, with only your phone number required to verify your identity. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website (opens in new tab) or download the PTVFLIX app to tune in without paying a penny. Play between England vs Sri Lanka is set to begin at 1pm PKT on Saturday afternoon. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free T20 World Cup coverage you would at home - all you need is a world class VPN service (opens in new tab) and you've knocked it for six!

How to watch ENG vs SL: live stream the T20 World Cup in India