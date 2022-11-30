Croatia vs Belgium live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

Belgium need to beat Croatia when they meet on Thursday to guarantee a place in the knockout stages of the World Cup. Depending on how results go elsewhere in Group F, defeat here could see one of these heavyweights heading home. Here's how to watch a Croatia vs Belgium live stream in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Croatia vs Belgium live stream Dates: 1 December 2022 Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Umm Al Afaei FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Croatia took a step closer to qualifying for the knockout stages when they beat Canada at the weekend. Alphonso Davies gave Canada the lead within 90 seconds, but two goals from Andrej Kramaric and a crisp strike from Marko Livaja put the Vatreni 3-1 up after 70 mins, before a stoppage-time mistake from Canada defender Kamal Miller allowed Mislav Orsic to run through and square for Lovro Majer to make it four.

Belgium were lucky to win their opening game against Canada and that luck ran out when they faced Morocco on Sunday. There had already been warning signs when Hakim Ziyech had a first-half free-kick goal disallowed for offside against Romain Saiss, but VAR couldn't save Belgium when Abdelhamid Sabiri repeated the trick in the 73rd minute. Zakaria Aboukhlal put the result beyond doubt after more good work from Ziyech, meaning the Red Devils will be heading home if Morocco beat Canada on Thursday.

Croatia vs Belgium kicks off at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan at 3pm/10am GMT/ET. Follow our guide on how to watch a Croatia vs Belgium live stream wherever you are – starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

Croatia vs Belgium live stream: watch every World Cup 2022 game for FREE in the UK

Watch Croatia vs Belgium live stream from any country

How to watch Croatia vs Belgium: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, coverage of the 2022 World Cup group stage is split between Fox and FS1, but Fox will be showing every game of the knockouts. If you have those cable channels already, then you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps to watch from a smart device. Kick-off is at 10am ET. Croatia vs Belgium live stream without cable If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue (opens in new tab) is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month after but there's a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service, and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Croatia vs Belgium live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Croatia vs Belgium live stream. Kick-off is at 10am ET. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Croatia vs Belgium live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Australia can watch a Croatia vs Belgium live stream, and every World Cup 2022 game, on SBS which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab) as well as SBS Viceland. Croatia vs Belgium kicks off at 2am AEDT on Friday 2 December. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch SBS from anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) SBS on Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.

Croatia vs Belgium live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, including the Croatia vs Belgium live stream. Kick-off is at 4am NZDT on Friday 2 December. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Brit abroad? Remember you can use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2022 on BBC iPlayer and ITVX (opens in new tab) from anywhere in the world, just like you would do back at home in the UK.

How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema (opens in new tab) app. The Croatia vs Belgium live stream kicks off at 8:30pm IST. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Croatia vs Belgium team news

Romelu Lukaku made a 10-minute cameo against Morocco on Sunday but, having been out injured for so long, the Inter striker is probably still not ready to start, while Amadou Onana is suspended after picking up two yellow cards. Croatia have no new injury concerns.

World Cup 2022 Group F table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 P W D L GD Pts Croatia 2 1 1 0 3 4 Morocco 2 1 1 0 2 4 Belgium 2 1 0 1 -1 3 Canada 2 0 0 2 -4 0

World Cup 2022 Group F fixtures

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for EST. Add 11 hours for AEDT)

GROUP F FIXTURES

Wednesday, November 23

10am - Morocco vs Croatia 0-0

7pm - Belgium vs Canada 1-0

Sunday, November 27

1pm - Belgium vs Morocco 0-2

4pm - Croatia vs Canada 4-1

Thursday, December 1

3pm - Canada vs Morocco

3pm - Croatia vs Belgium