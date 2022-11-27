Belgium vs Morocco live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

Morocco need a result against Belgium with Group F at World Cup 2022 looks to go down to the wire. The Red Devils were extremely fortunate to come away from their opening game with three points, and if Youssef En-Nesyri can find his shooting boots they could be there for the taking. Here's how to watch a Belgium vs Morocco live stream in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Belgium vs Morocco live stream Date: Sunday, November 27 Venue: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

The ragged state of Belgium's backline was a concern before the start of the tournament, but what would have caused Roberto Martinez further alarm was how there appeared to be no chemistry whatsoever between Belgium's front three of Kevin de Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Michy Batshuayi against Canada.

Batshuayi slotted home the winner from a hopeful punt that was actually intended for Yannick Carrasco, but Belgium were otherwise dominated from the first minute to the last and created little else of note. Hazard has been near-undroppable under Martinez, but Leandro Trossard was a much livelier presence when he came on and calls are growing for the Brighton man to displace Belgium's skipper.

Morocco were held to a goalless draw by a Croatia team that was set up to stifle the Atlas Lions, and it'll be intriguing to see how they fare against a far more open Belgium team. Hakim Ziyech's international recall was supposed to be the key piece in the jigsaw, but the Chelsea man is badly out of sorts, and Walid Regragui may be tempted to give the in-form Anass Zaroury a chance to show what he can do.

Belgium vs Morocco kicks off at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha at 1pm GMT / 8am ET. Follow our guide on how to watch a Belgium vs Morocco live stream wherever you are – starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

Belgium vs Morocco live stream: watch every World Cup 2022 game for FREE in the UK

Watch a Belgium vs Morocco live stream from any country

How to watch Belgium vs Morocco: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

Soccer fans in the US can watch Belgium vs Morocco on FS1, with kick-off set for 8am ET / 5am PT on Sunday morning. If you have the channel on cable already, then you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps to watch from a smart device.

Belgium vs Morocco live stream without cable

If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount. FuboTV is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month after but there's a FREE FuboTV trial. Every game of the World Cup is also being shown on Peacock TV, but the catch is that commentary will be in Spanish. The Peacock price comes in at $4.99 a month.

Belgium vs Morocco live stream in Canada

TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Belgium vs Morocco live stream. Kick-off is at 8am ET / 5am PT early on Sunday morning. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

How to watch Belgium vs Morocco: live stream for FREE in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch a Belgium vs Morocco live stream and every other World Cup 2022 game on SBS, which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On-Demand, as well as SBS Viceland. Belgium vs Morocco kicks off at 12am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning.

Belgium vs Morocco live stream in New Zealand

Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport in New Zealand, including the Belgium vs Morocco live stream. Kick-off is at 2am NZDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service.

How to watch Belgium vs Morocco live stream for FREE in India

In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema app. The Belgium vs Morocco live stream kicks off at 6.30pm IST on Sunday evening. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience.

Belgium vs Morocco team news

Romelu Lukaku is still out of action with an ongoing thigh issue and won't be risked until Belgium absolutely need him. Thomas Meunier was a doubt because of a fractured cheekbone, but the Dortmund right-back put any concerns to bed by featuring against Canada with a mask on.

Morocco left-back Noussair Mazraoui was stretchered off the field of play against Croatia with what appeared to be a hip problem. He stayed down after attempting a diving header, and, at the time of writing, the extent of the injury isn't clear.

World Cup 2022 Group F table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Group F standings Row 0 - Cell 0 P W D L Pts Belgium 1 1 0 0 3 Morocco 1 0 1 0 1 Croatia 1 0 1 0 1 Canada 1 0 0 1 0

World Cup 2022 Group F fixtures

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for ET. Add 11 hours for AEDT.)

GROUP F FIXTURES AND RESULTS

Wednesday, November 23

Morocco 0 - 0 Croatia

Belgium 1 - 0 Canada

Sunday, November 27

1pm - Belgium vs Morocco

4pm - Croatia vs Canada

Thursday, December 1

3pm - Canada vs Morocco

3pm - Croatia vs Belgium