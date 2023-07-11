Save over $150 with these record-setting Samsung Prime Day vacuum deals

If you're in the market for a capable stick vacuum, Amazon has slashed the price of Samsung's best-selling cordless cleaner, the Samsung Jet 60, which is now available for a record-low $199 (down from $299.99).

This excellent discount comes as part of Amazon's annual Prime Day sale, and represents one of the best Prime Day vacuum deals we've come across so far. For those with pets, the retailer has also cut the price of the Jet 60's swankier sibling, the Samsung Jet 70, which is currently on sale for just $249 (down from $399) – another record-setting deal.

We've never seen either Samsung vacuum priced this low, so we'd suggest cashing in on either offer while they remain in stock. Amazon has even slapped an 'Amazon's Choice' badge on the Jet 70 deal, meaning it's likely to prove extremely popular.

It's worth clarifying that both deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members, meaning you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to get them. The good news, though, is that Amazon is currently offering a free 30-day Prime trial, so you don't have to commit any extra money to the cause right now.

Prime Day deals: two Samsung cordless vacuums at their lowest-ever prices

Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was $299 now $199 at Amazon

A mid-range cordless vacuum with strong battery life and multi-layer filtration, the Samsung Jet 60 offers a similar design to its more expensive siblings but trims the bells and whistles to focus on functionality and performance. $199 is the lowest price we've ever seen for this particular vacuum, which was only released last year, so we suggest cashing in on this Prime Day deal while stocks last.

Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was $399 now $249 at Amazon

Amazon is also offering Samsung's Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for a record-low price of $249 this Prime Day. Although outwardly almost identical to the Jet 60, this premium vacuum has a more powerful 200AW suction motor as well as a display screen that shows the current power mode. The Jet 75 also comes bundled with Samsung's Turbo Action floorhead, which is more effective on most surfaces compared to the Jet 60's Jet Fit multi-surface floorhead.

Why get these deals?

Cordless stick vacuums are all the rage these days but they can get super pricey – just look at the $700 Dyson V15 Detect Absolute. Samsung’s Jet 60 cordless vacuum, on the other hand, is a decent entry-level option for those who want the lightweight convenience of a stick vacuum without the technological bells and whistles.

However, if you're someone who does want a cordless vacuum with a fancy screen and special cleaning technology, then the Samsung Jet 70 is a stellar option that's significantly cheaper than anything Dyson has to offer – especially on Prime Day.