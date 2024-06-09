Our favorite upright vacuum cleaner is $100 off when you use this promo code at Shark

Shark makes some of the best vacuum cleaners around at the moment and there’s currently a great deal on one of our favorite upright options. Today, you can buy the Shark Stratos Upright Vacuum for $299 (was $399) at Shark when you use the promo code STRATOS100.

This seems likely to be one of the best vacuum cleaner deals this side of the 4th of July sales given its excellent reputation. We haven’t seen a price drop like this since the big sales during Black Friday last year. Invest in this vacuum cleaner and you should be all set for a while to come.

Today’s best Shark Stratos Upright Vacuum deal

Shark Stratos Upright Vacuum: was $399 now $299 at Shark

Use the promo code STRATOS100 to get $100 off the Shark Stratos Upright Vacuum. The upright vacuum is well-reviewed and by buying directly from Shark, you get a five-year VIP limited warranty, a 90-day money-back guarantee, and a free Multiflex Under-Appliance Wand to simplify your life. It also comes with an odor cartridge, crevice tool, and upholstery tool so it can do all sorts of cleaning around the home.

Offering fantastic value for money even before the discount, the Shark Stratos Upright Vacuum is bulky but powerful. It has a large bin size so you won’t need to empty it so often. It also is fantastic at picking up hair so it’ll appeal to pet owners or anyone with long hair (like me).

At times, dirt will get caught in the bin and it’s a little heavy to move around, but the Shark Stratos Upright Vacuum makes up for it with straight-up power. I own a couple of Shark vacuum cleaners and found them some of the most reliable vacuum cleaners I’ve used in recent years. This one adds on anti-odor technology so you get a lovely and fresh scent after cleaning. That sounds like heaven to me and my nose.

Of course, there are plenty of other options in the vacuum cleaning world. You might want to consider one of the best cordless vacuums if you need a lightweight design, but there are also robot vacuum deals for anyone who wants to leave all the hard work to someone (or something) else. With Prime Day fast approaching, count on seeing deals develop fast.