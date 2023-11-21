My favorite cordless vacuum and mop is $240 off for Black Friday and it's a must for pet owners

Thinking of scoring a Black Friday cordless vacuum deal? If you have pets in your home, especially ones that shed and track a lot of icky stuff around the house, why not upgrade to a cordless vacuum and mop instead? So you can get your vacuuming and mopping (not to mention sanitizing and deodorizing) in one go.

Now's the perfect time to do that, especially since my favorite cordless vacuum and mop, the Tineco Floor ONE S7 PRO, is heavily discounted for Black Friday. This impressive model from Tineco is 30% off on Amazon - giving you $240 in savings and saving you a whole lot of effort and time when you're doing your daily cleaning.

Cordless vacuum and mop units don't usually come cheap - Dyson's offering is close to $1,000! - so if you want to go cheap, you usually have to wait for Black Friday deals to get them for less than the retail price. Luckily, with this deal, you're getting one for not much more than the price of a regular cordless vacuum. What's not to love?!

Tineco Floor ONE S7 PRO - $240 off for Black Friday

Tineco Floor ONE S7 PRO: was $559 now $799 at Amazon

Get all your cleaning in one go with this impressive cordless vacuum and mop from Tineco. It's a much better proposition than Dyson's cordless vacuum and mop in terms of performance, and much cheaper too - just the perfect cleaner for those who are tired of cleaning up after their pets all day long. For Black Friday, it's even discounted $240, so you can get it for under $560.

How is the Tineco Floor ONE S7 PRO better than even the best cordless vacuums? Speaking from experience, it saves me a lot of time and effort as a cat owner.

I've got two boy cats who are not only prone to shedding and hairballs but also rowdy and expert litter trackers, and honestly, even with me vacuuming twice a day, my floors still feel icky. So, I still have to make time to mop at least once a week, which really isn't ideal given my very busy schedule.

But with the Tineco Floor ONE S7 PRO, I can get my mopping done every day while I'm vacuuming too, which means half the time and effort. This cordless vacuum and mop from Tineco also has the ability to sanitize and deodorize, leaving my floors not only impeccably clean but also nice-smelling, which as many cat owners know, is an absolute plus.

It's also very easy to operate, and if you haven't used a vacuum and mop combo before, it comes with a guided hands-on tutorial for first-time users. Even better, it has an effective self-cleaning function, and best of all, has self-propulsion so it can move forward and backward (with your guidance, of course), taking some of that effort from you.

It's only meant for hard floors, however, so if you have carpeted ones, best to skip it. Otherwise, this is the best cleaning investment you'll ever make.

