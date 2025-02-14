The Arlo Video Doorbell 2K is one of the best video doorbells we've tested here at TechRadar, and right now, it's just $99.99 (was $149.99) at Amazon Presidents' Day sale. Ring might be the biggest name in video doorbells, but it's not your only option, and we think this smart-looking model from Arlo offers even more bang for your buck – even at full price. With this 30% discount, it's even easier to recommend.



When we tested the Arlo Video Doorbell 2K, we were very impressed by the quality of its camera, which offers a 1:1 aspect ratio with a 180-degree field of view, letting you easily see both visitors and packages. You can set custom motion zones, too, and the camera's software can identify what's on your doorstep, whether it's a person, pet, or package. For more details, check out our full Arlo Video Doorbell review.

Today's best Arlo Video Doorbell 2K deal

Arlo Video Doorbell 2K: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon This sleek video doorbell is back down to its Black Friday price in the Presidents' Day sale at Amazon. It was already our top pick for the best budget-friendly doorbell, and with a third off the list price, it's an unmissable deal.

We were also very pleased with the Arlo app, which is very easy to navigate and benefits from regular updates. It allows integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Home too, though sadly there's currently no support for Apple HomeKit. You do, however, get support for IFTTT, which is always a welcome bonus.

You'll need an Arlo Home Security Subscription to get the most out of the doorbell and unlock features like intelligent alerts and motion detection. Plans start at $7.99 per month, and you get three months free with new cameras and doorbells so you can decide whether it's right for you before committing to a regular payment.

The subscription plan isn't essential though, and this is still an excellent video doorbell even if you decide not to pay a premium for its extra features.

