The brand-new Amazon Echo Spot just got its first discount for non-Prime members

Amazon surprised us for Prime Day 2024 by releasing a new version of its much-loved Echo device. At the time, you had to be a Prime member to take advantage of an exclusive discounted launch price. But not anymore, as everyone can now get the Echo Spot at Amazon for $54.99 (was $79.99) – that's just $10 more than last month's Prime Day deal.

It's also on offer in the UK, where you can get the Amazon Echo Spot for £62.49 (was £79.99). However, that's considerably worse than the Prime Day deal as it fell to £49.99 during the retailer's annual July sale.

However, considering it's only recently released, it's great to see an early discount like this that's available to all. You can get the smart alarm in Black, Glacier White, or Ocean Blue. The design has also been reworked from the original, making it better suited to help you get out of bed in the morning.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

The revival of the Echo Spot sees Amazon delivering more of a smart alarm than a smart speaker. The clock face is customisable while doubling as a screen that can display the weather and control compatible smart home devices. The Echo Spot can gently wake you up with music and gradual 'sunrise' style light. If you're looking to replace your alarm clock with something a little smarter, Amazon's latest offering is worth a look at this record-low price for non-Prime members.

Echo Spot: was £79.99 now £62.49 at Amazon

Amazon is back with a brand-new version of its Echo Spot smart clock in the UK as well and it's now got a small discount. It pales in comparison to the Prime Day offer, though, where we saw it slashed by £30. Nevertheless, if you're interested in it, this compact bit of kit has all the usual alarm clock functions including a time display and wake-up alerts. It can also play music, check the weather and control other smart devices throughout your home.

As well as its primary alarm clock functions, the Echo Spot can also control compatible smart home devices. The well-respected Alexa interface that we've come to know and love makes it possible to turn on lights or adjust the thermostat. You can even create customizable routines that jump into action when specific events happen.

Despite not advertising itself as a smart speaker, the Echo Spot delivers reasonable audio. It links with several music streaming services, including Amazon Music and Spotify. Don't expect it to light up a party but it'll be more than enough to wake you up in the morning. Check out more in our Amazon Echo Spot review.

