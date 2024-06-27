The best early Prime Day deal so far: a Blink Video Doorbell + Amazon Echo Pop for $35

Amazon is serving a few Prime Day deals ahead of schedule to whet buyers' appetites, including a big saving on two of its most popular home security devices. You can now buy the Blink Video Doorbell and Echo Pop at Amazon for $34.99 (was $109.98).

This deal is worth highlighting for both the significant price cut and its value for money. Even if you only want the Amazon Blink Video Doorbell or Echo Pop, this bundle costs less than either of the single items by itself. So you might as well get the bundle instead and have a complete home security starter kit.

The Blink Doorbell System + Amazon Echo Pop bundle typically costs over $100 and you'd be hard-pressed to find this large of a price cut at any other time of the year – even on Black Friday.

Note, though, that this deal is only for Amazon Prime members, so non-subscribers won't be able to take advantage. However, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to get access to this deal and every other offer that launches when Prime Day starts on July 16.

Incredible smart home bundle deal at Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell + Amazon Echo Pop: was $109.98 now $34.99 at Amazon

This Blink Video Doorbell and Amazon Echo Pop bundle includes a basic but capable video doorbell and a cheap smart speaker that can be paired to answer the door and respond to visitors. It's fantastic value for money, given the Blink Video Doorbell and Echo Pop cost more than the current bundle on their own. It's worth it to buy now while you can get them for a two-for-one price.

The Blink Video Doorbell boasts durability with its weather-resistant build and a battery that can last up to two years. It also supports 1080p HD video during the day and night that you can view from your smartphone.

The Blink Video Doorbell also includes a Sync Module 2 that lets Alexa answer your door and locally stores footage, which you can access with a USB drive. You can answer the Blink Video Doorbell from your Echo Pop or your smartphone.

The Echo Pop, just one of the home speakers in the Amazon Echo collection, complements the Blink Video Doorbell as a compact speaker that can pick up your voice from wherever you place it in your home.

The Echo Pop is ideal for small spaces where the Echo Dot would be too big and it costs less, although it has fewer features than its larger counterpart. In its Amazon Echo Pop review, TechRadar highlights its responsive microphone, stylish design, and affordable price.

Blink and Ring are two very similar home security systems, so it might be worth comparing the two before you commit to a deal. That said, Ring video doorbells often cost much more than the Blink – even when on sale.

If the Blink doesn't satisfy you, TechRadar recommends plenty of other home security cameras from Arlo, Ring, Eufy, and Google in its best video doorbell list. Also be sure to check out our Amazon Echo deals for alternatives to the Echo Pop.