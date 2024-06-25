Amazon Prime Day is coming... here are 9 early deals worth buying right now

Amazon's 10th Prime Day sale is coming soon. The retailer has not only announced the dates – taking place on July 16 and 17 – but it has also given us an early treat by releasing deals and exclusive offers for Prime members that you can shop right now.



While Amazon typically holds on to its best discounts during the two-day sale, today's early deals include record-low prices, with over 50% in savings on some of Amazon's best-selling devices. You can also find exclusive offers from Amazon Music Unlimited, Audible Premium Plus, and Prime Video.



Remember that to shop today's early Prime Day deals, you must be an Amazon Prime member. If you're not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which will take you through to this year's Amazon Prime Day sale.



If you're looking to shop for more of Amazon's top bargains, I've listed today's best Amazon deals further down the page, which include tech gadgets, kitchen appliances, vacuums, and more.

Amazon Prime Day deals: early offers

Today's best early Prime Day deals

Echo Dot Kids (2022): was $59.99 now $27.99 at Amazon

Our favorite early Prime Day deal is the 5th generation Echo Dot Kids on sale for just $27.99 - the same record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The smart speaker allows kids to play music, read bedtime stories, and get help with homework, and it includes easy-to-use parental controls.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $49.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $49.99, which is a new record-low price. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet: was $109.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

If you need a good quality but extremely affordable tablet for your kid, the Fire 7 Kids tablet is a solid choice, and today's early Prime Day deal brings the price down to a record low of $54.99. The tablet packs 16GB of storage, built-in parental controls, and an excellent battery, making this a great buy.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet: was $189.99 now $109.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for Amazon's latest and greatest kids tablet, the Fire HD 10 is marked down to $109.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. It sports a large 10-inch HD screen, 32GB of storage, speedy performance, and a kid-proof case.

Blink Video Doorbell + 1 Outdoor 4 smart security camera: was $159.98 now $59.99 at Amazon

Secure your whole house with this bundle deal on the Blink Video Doorbell and outdoor security camera for just $59.99, thanks to a massive $100 discount. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio. This deal pairs the video doorbell with the Blink outdoor security camera, which includes two-way audio and a two-year battery life.

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): was $129.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest TV deal is this Insignia 32-inch HD TV for just $79.99—the lowest price we've ever seen. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, it comes with the Fire TV experience built-in, so you can stream your favorite movies and shows, and it has a handy Alexa voice remote.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

The best-selling Insignia 65-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities via the Fire TV operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa. Today's early Prime Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to a record-low price of $199.99.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $1,049.99 now $819.99 at Amazon

Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the 55-inch model down to $349.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year.

Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2024): was $649.99 now $469.99 at Amazon

The all-new Toshiba 75-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for a record-low price of just $469.99. The 2024 display packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, hands-free control with Amazon Alexa, and a bezel-less design, giving you a more viewable screen area.

More of today's best deals at Amazon

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $24.97 at Amazon

The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for $24.97 when you apply the $5 coupon at check out. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables.

Magic Bullet Blender: was $49.99 now $39.88 at Amazon

Cool off this summer with a refreshing smoothie with this Magic Bullet Blender, which is on sale for just $39.88. The blender chops, mixes, blends, whips, grinds, and more and includes a tall and short cup, party mug, reusable and to-go lids, and a 10-second recipe guide.

Keurig K-Mini single-serve pod coffee machine: was $109 now $59.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the best-selling Keurig K-Mini coffee maker on sale for just $59.99, which is just $10 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The coffee maker can brew a cup in minutes and is less than five inches wide, so it's an easy fit for even the most cramped kitchens.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $89 at Amazon

The Apple AirPods 2 are always a holiday best-seller, and Amazon has the earbuds on sale for just $89. While we saw the AirPods drop briefly to $69 during Black Friday, Amazon's price is the best deal you can get right now and is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base: was $549.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum on sale for a record-low price of $299.99, thanks to today's massive 50% discount. The robot vacuum delivers powerful suction, and the inclusion of a self-emptying base solves one of the big irritations of robot vacuums, which is that they need to be emptied more often than uprights.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $299 at Amazon

The excellent Apple Watch 9 is back down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon, offering the perfect opportunity to pick up one of the best smartwatches on the market for cheap. At $299, the Apple Watch 9 is a great buy thanks to its powerful S9 SiP chipset, 18 hours of battery life, and gorgeous new display. As always, the latest Apple Watch is packed with the latest health and lifestyle features, which are bolstered significantly by the innovative new double-tap feature.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $449 now $329 at Amazon

Amazon has the 10.9 iPad on sale for $329, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life.

Apple MacBook Air 13 (2024): was $1,499 now $1,349 at Amazon

If you're on the hunt for a new MacBook, then today's deal on the upgraded 512GB/16GB model at Amazon is a superb choice. The brand-new model was released earlier this year and runs on the powerful M3 chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. Our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life, and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now if you've got a decent budget for a portable and powerful machine.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,496.99 at Amazon

Just ahead of the upcoming July Prime Day sale, Amazon has LG's gorgeous 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,496.99. That's a massive $1,000 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The highly-rated OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

LG C4 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,596.99 at Amazon

LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV is getting a $400 discount at Amazon, bringing the price down to a record-low of $1,596.99. The C4 is a successor to the highly-rated LG C3, and we predict it will become one of this year's best OLED TVs. Upgrades include new gaming features and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance and exceptional brightness.

You can also look forward to the 4th of July sales event, which will include impressive 4th of July TV sales.