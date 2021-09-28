Blink's first smart doorbell camera can last up to two years on battery and costs a lot less than Ring

Smart home company Blink has just taken the wraps off its first-ever smart doorbell camera at the Amazon September event.

According to Amazon, the Blink Video Doorbell can be installed both wired and wirelessly and has a two-year battery life.

Other specs include 1080p HD day and night video, two-way audio, chime app alerts, and the ability to connect to and sound your existing in-home chime.

Of course, what folks will find most appealing about the Blink Video Doorbell is its price – it's just $49 (around £37, AU$70).

Blink's got an eye on every corner of your house

(Image credit: Blink/Amazon)

In addition to the Doorbell, Blink announced two more devices that can keep an eye on every corner of your house.

Among them, the Blink Floodlight Camera is a battery-powered LED mount that works with Blink Outdoor that can act as a motion-triggered floodlight for the back yard. There's also a new Blink Solar Panel Mount that supplies a nonstop sustainable charge from the sun for Blink Outdoor.

These devices are available for pre-order from Amazon, but they unfortunately aren't quite as cheap as the Video Doorbell: the Blink Floodlight Camera mount will start at $39 (around £28, AU$55), or you can buy a Blink Floodlight Camera bundle with Blink Outdoor starting at $139. The Blink Solar Panel Mount bundled with Blink Outdoor will start at $129 (around £95, AU$180).

For now, these devices are US-only, but we're expecting to hear some news about global availability in the next few weeks.