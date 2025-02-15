The Amazon Presidents' Day sale is in full swing, and one of the best deals I've seen so far is the Philips Smart Lock Deadbolt, which is now on sale for just $109.99 (was $189.99). I'm always looking for new ways to make life easier around my home, and this lock should put an end to the hassle of hunting for keys when I arrive home thanks to its choice of entry via fingerprint recognition, PIN code, Bluetooth, or mobile app.



Philips claims that the sensor takes just 0.3 seconds to recognize your fingerprint and has an accuracy rate of up to 99.99%, so there'll be no more fumbling through my pockets in the cold or rummaging through the bottom of my bag when I get back from work.

Visitor at the door? The Philips Smart Lock Deadbolt works with Alexa and Google Assistant so you can lock and unlock your door with a voice command to your smart speaker (provided you have a compatible Philips Wi-Fi Bridge). You can also give one-time PINs to contractors and couriers so they can let themselves in when you're not home.

Today's best Philips Smart Lock Deadbolt deal

Philips Smart Lock Deadbolt: was $189.99 now $109.99 at Amazon This smart lock has dropped to a record-low price with this Presidents' Day deal, giving you peace of mind and easy keyless access on a budget. Unlocking options include a convenient fingerprint sensor, PIN codes (including one-time access codes), and Bluetooth.

Other thoughtful features include auto-lock, which will secure your door after a certain period of time once you've closed it (no more panicking you might have left it unlocked when you're driving to work), and easy installation with nothing more than a screwdriver.

Other thoughtful features include auto-lock, which will secure your door after a certain period of time once you've closed it (no more panicking you might have left it unlocked when you're driving to work), and easy installation with nothing more than a screwdriver.

