24 smart home gifts to check off your Christmas list – your ultimate guide for the holidays
Slip these smart home gifts under the tree for your loved ones
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and you know what that means – it’s gift-buying (and giving) season. And this year, you’ll want to go smart with your purchases. I mean that both literally and figuratively.
That smart home train is unstoppable, and we’re all inevitably climbing aboard. According to Statista, the household penetration rate of the smart home market is “projected to increase from 47.9% in 2023 to 75.1% by 2028.” So you might as well hop on now.
Luckily, smart home devices are getting more and more affordable each year as they rapidly become the new norm. Affordable, practical, time-saving, and life-altering in that they make our lives a lot easier, they make for the perfect gifts during the holiday season.
The best part is that there’s something for everyone, no matter their budget, dwelling, and lifestyle, which is why I put together this extensive gift guide on the best smart home devices for every user, from the homeowners and apartment dwellers to pet lovers, people who love to host parties, and students; I even have picks for the tech-averse.
The best smart home gifts for the budget-minded
Budget smart display
A cheap smart display
Smart displays are much more versatile and useful than smart speakers, but the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) is the best option for budget users. Besides its touch display, it also comes with a built-in camera for video calls and the capability to stream shows and movies. Often discounted on Amazon, you'll find it under $50 during sale events.
Budget light bulb
Light up the room for less
There are a lot of smart light bulbs out there, but Govee's offering is one of the most reliable of the cheaper options. It can display 16 million colors as well as 54 dynamic scenes so users can set it to whatever suits their mood. You can get a set of four for less than $50, and it's also often discounted at big sale events, including during the holidays.
Budget video doorbell
Never miss a package again
Ring may be the popular video doorbell brand, but its low-cost sibling, Blink, has the best options for budget-minded users. This cheap option, which comes with two-way audio, motion detection, and Alexa support, can come wired or wireless. Its battery life also lasts up to two years. It's currently discounted for the holiday so it's under $40.
The best smart home gifts for homeowners
Smart display for homes
Ideal for bigger households
With a massive touchscreen display, the Echo Show 10 is the best smart display for big homes and big households, especially for users with a lot of smart devices and need a built-in smart hub. It's got powerful speakers and a 13MP camera with auto framing. And it's capable of streaming video and music from many of the top services.
Security camera for homes
First line of defense
One of Ring's latest outdoor home security cameras, this premium option has two-way audio, 3D motion detection with bird's eye zones, and color night vision. It's also able to record a few extra seconds of events, thanks to its feature called Color Pre-Roll. Being an outdoor camera, it's weather-proofed. It's expensive, but its advanced features are worth it.
Cheap robot vac for homes
Clean through 2024 effortlessly
One of eufy's budget robot vacuum models, this is also currently discounted for the holidays so it's even cheaper and a fantastic gift for busy homeowners who want to keep their house clean. Among its smart features include voice control via Alexa and app support for home mapping, setting up no-go zones, and per room cleaning.
The best smart home gifts for apartment dwellers
Smart speaker for apts
Perfect speaker for apartments
Alexa's best smart speaker for most people is also the best one for apartments. You can get the Echo Dot, but this one has more powerful audio. Your giftee can use it to play music and podcasts as well as control all your smart home devices. It also has built-in occupant detection it can be set to turn on devices when it detects a person in the room its in.
Smart lock for apartments
Easiest to install
Some apartment owners don't let tenants change their deadbolt, but this one fits most existing deadbolts so its inconspicuous, only visible from inside the apartment. It's also very easy to install, fairly affordable, and works with most smart assistants including Alexa. Plus, it can be programmed to give temporary access to house guests.
Video doorbell for apts
No hard-wiring needed
Offering deep discounts during sale events, this may just be the best video doorbell for most people. For apartment dwellers, it's even more ideal since it doesn't require hard-wiring, at least if you choose the rechargeable battery option. It boasts motion detection, improved night vision, and compatibility with some Alexa-enabled devices.
The best smart home gifts for pet lovers
Security camera for pets
Stay in touch with your pets
Pet owners who are at work all day like to check in with their fur babies during the day, and this indoor security camera from Kasa lets them do just that. It can pan and tilt to look around the room, it has motion and sound detection, and it works with Alexa and Google Assistant. We think it's one of the best budget options on the market.
Smart feeder for pets
Hands-free feeding
If you've got a busy pet owner in your life, you can give them the gift of convenience with this smart cat feeder, which not only offers app support but also works with Alexa. It can be set to deliver up to 30 meals a day, with up to 12 portions per meal, taking a time-consuming chore off your giftee's hands.
Robot vac for pets
Perfect for homes with pets
Shark is a trusted name in vacuums, and this smart and powerful robot vacuum is a great gift for pet owners. It's capable of cleaning hard and carpeted floors, and powerful enough to suck up every pet hair and pet messes, as well as other daily dirt. It's a pricier gift, but Shark often offers big discounts, and right now this robot vac is 50% off.
The best smart home gifts for food lovers
Best for recipes
Follow those recipes easily
The best smart display for most people, the new and improved Echo Show 8 comes with a touch display large enough to offer and enjoyable recipe-viewing experience. It also has improved audio, as well as special features like Adaptive Content, Visual ID personalization, and a built-in smart device hub. It's a little pricier, but Amazon already has it discounted for the holidays.
Best for fast, easy meals
Roast chicken, anyone?
The food lover in your life is probably not going to be content with a simple air fryer. With this air fryer oven, however, they can be more versatile in what they can make - including rotisserie chicken. Because it's a large-capacity model, they can easily whip up feasts for their family and friends. It's a little pricey, but if you're willing to splurge, it's a great gift.
Best for chef-approved meals
Impress at dinner parties
If your loved one wants to prepare chef-approved meals, this smart sous vide station is a premium gift they'll absolutely love. It doesn't work with voice assistants, but it does work with the Typhur app, which includes many chef-guided and designed recipes. You can set it, start cooking, leave the house, and monitor its progress via the app.
The best smart home gifts for music lovers
Best portable