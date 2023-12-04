6 air fryer gifts to make the holidays easier and tastier
Perfect presents for that loved one who’s too busy to cook
The holidays are here, which means peppermint hot chocolate drinks, sparkling holiday lights, and the arduous search for the perfect gifts. If your loved one lives in the kitchen, wants to expand their abilities there, or simply doesn't have time to whip up home-cooked dinners, now is the perfect time to get them something that they’ll love using.
To that end, we’ve gathered what we think are some ideal air fryer-centric presents that will not only look good under the tree but also fill their belly up with delicious, healthy food throughout the next year and beyond. We’ve gathered affordable air fryers, some of which are among the best air fryers on the market, on here as well as some accessories for air fryer lovers that will make using them even more convenient.
With that in mind, here are the perfect air fryer gifts that will keep on giving.
The best affordable air fryer gifts
Best basket-style
Cheap meets smart
The Ultenic K10 blew us away with its combination of solid cooking ability and auto programs to make hassle-free dinners. In fact, you can use an app to control it if you want. Cooking from the couch? Yes please. Beyond its smart features and air frying performance, this air fryer from Ultenic is an ideal choice for the holiday season because it’s also an affordable basket-style option.
For a solid and also affordable alternative, consider the Cosori Pro LE Air Fryer L501
Best oven-style
Perfect for bigger meals
If you prefer an oven-style air fryer, you’re most likely looking at higher price points. However, the HYSapientia 24L is reasonably priced, not to mention comes with almost too many accessories. It also has quite the capacity and is very easy to use. There is a minimum cooking time of 5 minutes, but if you’re looking for an affordable oven-style contender, it's the perfect air fryer gift.
Willing to pay a little more? Get the Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Best dual-basket
Two is better than one
What’s better than one air fryer? An air fryer with two baskets so you can cook two different dishes at once. The Instant Vortex Plus Dual Drawer air fryer lets you not only prepare two foods, but you can set them to finish at the same time. And, while it’s generally a bit pricey, it’s discounted quite a bit for the holidays to a very reasonable price.
For a non-Instant double basket alternative, consider the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer AF300
The best air fryer accessory gifts
Best tongs
Don't burn your fingers
Getting food out of the air fryer can be tricky, especially if you’d rather not burn off your fingertips like some chefs. You need to get a good pair of tongs like this pair from OXO. The silicone head is easy on the food as well as the non-stick surfaces of air fryer baskets – not to mention its long profile makes it easy to slip into a stocking hanging on the fireplace.
For an alternative brand, check out the Farberware Stainless Steel Locking Tongs
Best oil sprayer
For even, crispy results
Air fryers use significantly less oil than traditional frying, but you still need oil. So, you should have an easy way to apply oil like this olive oil sprayer from Mistifi. It’s non-aerosol as well as BPA- latex-, and DEHP- free, meaning it’s not going to introduce any pollutants and microplastics to your food. Cheap and versatile, you can use it with all sorts of cooking liquids.
If you want an oil sprayer in a glass bottle instead of plastic, check out the Flairosol Olivia
Best cake pan
Bake in an air fryer
Did you know you can cook brownies and attempt cakes in an air fryer? However, anything with batter is a nightmare if you don’t have a pan to hold the contents. Enter the Walfos Silicone Square Cake Pan. It can handle temps up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit (230-degree Celcius) and, being silicone, is non-stick. It will also fit in most regular-sized air fryers.
If edges are best, then consider the JOERSH Silicone Molds
