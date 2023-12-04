6 air fryer gifts to make the holidays easier and tastier

The holidays are here, which means peppermint hot chocolate drinks, sparkling holiday lights, and the arduous search for the perfect gifts. If your loved one lives in the kitchen, wants to expand their abilities there, or simply doesn't have time to whip up home-cooked dinners, now is the perfect time to get them something that they’ll love using.

To that end, we’ve gathered what we think are some ideal air fryer-centric presents that will not only look good under the tree but also fill their belly up with delicious, healthy food throughout the next year and beyond. We’ve gathered affordable air fryers, some of which are among the best air fryers on the market, on here as well as some accessories for air fryer lovers that will make using them even more convenient.

With that in mind, here are the perfect air fryer gifts that will keep on giving.

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot holiday deals! And for deals on air fryers specifically, see the best air fryer deals we found in December.

The best affordable air fryer gifts

The best air fryer accessory gifts

Best tongs OXO Good Grips Tongs View at Amazon Don't burn your fingers Getting food out of the air fryer can be tricky, especially if you’d rather not burn off your fingertips like some chefs. You need to get a good pair of tongs like this pair from OXO. The silicone head is easy on the food as well as the non-stick surfaces of air fryer baskets – not to mention its long profile makes it easy to slip into a stocking hanging on the fireplace. For an alternative brand, check out the Farberware Stainless Steel Locking Tongs Best oil sprayer Mistifi Olive Oil Sprayer View at Amazon For even, crispy results Air fryers use significantly less oil than traditional frying, but you still need oil. So, you should have an easy way to apply oil like this olive oil sprayer from Mistifi. It’s non-aerosol as well as BPA- latex-, and DEHP- free, meaning it’s not going to introduce any pollutants and microplastics to your food. Cheap and versatile, you can use it with all sorts of cooking liquids. If you want an oil sprayer in a glass bottle instead of plastic, check out the Flairosol Olivia Best cake pan Walfos Silicone Cake Pan View at Amazon Bake in an air fryer Did you know you can cook brownies and attempt cakes in an air fryer? However, anything with batter is a nightmare if you don’t have a pan to hold the contents. Enter the Walfos Silicone Square Cake Pan. It can handle temps up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit (230-degree Celcius) and, being silicone, is non-stick. It will also fit in most regular-sized air fryers. If edges are best, then consider the JOERSH Silicone Molds

More Holiday sales