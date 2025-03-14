Refurbished Ring doorbells are going cheap at Amazon, with up to 50% off good-as-new devices

By published

Better than Black Friday prices

Ring video doorbell on blue background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar don&#039;t miss&#039;
(Image credit: Ring)

If you've been thinking about picking up a Ring video doorbell or security camera, but you've been put off by the price, there's good news. Right now, you can get up to 50% off refurbished Ring devices at Amazon, including some of the best video doorbells available today.

For example, the latest Ring Wired Doorbell Pro is on sale for just $119.99 (was $199.99) in certified good-as-new condition, while the wireless Ring Battery Doorbell Plus is only $84.99 (was $127.49). You won't see discounts like these on Black Friday.

All of these pre-owned devices are sold direct from Amazon, and have gone through a full diagnostic test, thorough cleaning and inspection, secure data wipe, and replacement of any defective parts where applicable. They will also have received any necessary software updates, so you won't have to do them yourself, which is a nice bonus.

Today's best Ring deals

Ring Wired Doorbell Plus (Refurbished)
Ring Wired Doorbell Plus (Refurbished): was $139.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

This feature-packed video doorbell is just half price at Amazon right now, and if you already have the necessary wiring, it's one of the best you can buy. It offers crisp 1080p video, two-way talk with smart pre-recorded replies, and motion-triggered alerts. You'll need a Ring Home plan to unlock everything, but at this price that's a lot easier to swallow.

View Deal
Ring Battery Doorbell Plus
Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $127.49 now $84.99 at Amazon

If you don't already have wiring for a doorbell or just want to keep things as simple as possible, this battery-powered Ring doorbell is the one for you, and there's a third off if you opt for a refurbished unit. Its features include extra wide viewing angles, color night vision, and package alerts with a Ring Home subscription.

View Deal
Ring Wired Doorbell Pro (Refurbished)
Ring Wired Doorbell Pro (Refurbished): was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

There's 40% off this top-end refurbished video doorbell at Amazon today. Its standout feature is 3D motion detection, so you can get a bird's eye view of visitors (welcome or not) as they approach your home. You can also set custom motion detection zones so it only alerts you when someone approaches your property,

View Deal

There will only be a limited number of these refurbished doorbells in stock, so don't wait around if one catches your eye.

You don't have to be a Ring Home subscriber to use a Ring video doorbell or camera, but signing up for a monthly plan will unlock extra features like person and package detection alerts, and cloud storage for your videos. There are different subscription levels available depending on how many Ring devices you have, and which services you want. For more details, check our our guide do I need a Ring subscription?

Cat Ellis
Cat Ellis
Homes Editor

Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in kitchen appliances and smart home technology. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, and is here to help you choose the right devices for your home and do more with them. When not working she's a keen home baker, and makes a pretty mean macaron.

