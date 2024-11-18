Yes, you really can get up to £700 off De'Longhi espresso machines for Black Friday: here's how

Looking for a great deal on an espresso machine? Good news: De'Longhi's Black Friday sale has started, with huge discounts on premium automatic and manual coffee makers. These exciting Black Friday deals mean you can get a lot more for your money and afford an espresso machine that would normally be outside your budget.

There are also some huge savings on De'Longhi machines at Lakeland and John Lewis, like the PrimaDonna Elite bean-to-cup machine, which is now £1,299 (was £1,999). I've picked a selection of the best offers for you below, but you can also check out all the De'Longhi deals at John Lewis and Lakeland if you prefer.

Today's best De'Longhi coffee machine deals

De'Longhi PrimaDonna Elite: was £1,999 now £1,299 at John Lewis With £700 off, this is easily the most exciting coffee maker deal I've seen this Black Friday. The PrimaDonna Elite is a fully automatic machine that puts 13 drink options at your fingertips, creates hot or cold smooth foamed milk automatically, and lets you create personal profiles and tailor your drinks via the Coffee Link mobile app.

De'Longhi PrimaDonna Soul: was £1,379.99 now £854 at Delonghi UK This super smart espresso machine has received a huge Black Friday discount of over £500 at De'Longhi's online store. Our tester praised its user-friendly interface and menu of 21 drink options available with a quick tap of its responsive touchscreen. The machine even adapts the grind size to suit your choice of coffee beans. See our full De'Longhi PrimaDonna Soul review to learn more.

De'Longhi La Specialista Maestro: was £1,000 now £799.99 at John Lewis This premium manual espresso machine is an excellent Black Friday deal at John Lewis, with £200 off. Unlike most espresso machines, it's capable of brewing both hot and cold, and give you the choice of using a manual steam wand for silky smooth milk, or an auto milk system to save valuable time.

De'Longhi Magnifica Evo: was £579.99 now £399.99 at lakeland.co.uk There's a huge £180 off this sleek bean-to-cup coffee machine at Lakeland for Black Friday. When she tested it, our reviewer Sophie Bird praised its ability to make "barista-worthy drinks", sturdy build, and ability to make two espressos at once thanks to its dual spout (see our full De'Longhi Magnifica Evo review for more details). An excellent fully automatic option if you want to take the hassle out of preparing coffee in the morning.

Any of these machines will look stunning in your kitchen, and there's a great variety to choose from – whether you want a fully automatic machine that will do everything from grinding the beans to folding milk, a manual coffee maker that lets you call the shots, or something in between that lets you play barista while giving you a helping hand to create consistently delicious drinks.

