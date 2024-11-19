Samsung's mega Black Friday appliance sale is live – save up to $1,700
Smart prices on smart devices
Large appliances can be a costly investment, but thankfully, during Black Friday deals, many of the biggest home appliance brands, like Samsung, drastically cut the prices of some of their most popular refrigerators, cookers, washers, and dryers.
This year, we've seen the biggest price cut saved for post-Thanksgiving sales, slashing more than $1,000 off of some of Samsung's latest and smartest appliances. In particular, its full-depth Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator has seen a phenomenal $1,700 discount at Samsung, meaning you can enjoy its premium AI Family Hub+ and AI Vision features at a fraction of the price.
Below, we've listed the best deals from Samsung's appliance deals, but we're also updating our guides to the best Black Friday air fryer and coffee maker deals if you're looking to fully deck out your kitchen.
Samsung Black Friday sale - quick links
- Audio: $40 off Galaxy Buds3 Pro
- Appliances: get up to $1,700 off refrigerators, ranges, and more
- Phones: up to $1,600 off Fold 6, Galaxy S24, and Flip 6
- Laptops: up to $1,050 off Galaxy Book
- Smartwatches: $400 off Galaxy Watch Ultra with trade
- Tablets: up to $1,000 off the Galaxy Tab S10 series
- TVs: $1,900 off latest OLED, QLED, and Neo QLED TVs
Today's best Samsung appliance deals
Best price all year: Samsung's early Black Friday deals are phenomenal, offering a huge discount on one of its most exciting refrigerators. These attractive appliances can be customized to match your kitchen decor with a range of colors and finish options. It features the AI Family Hub, AI Vision Inside, and a Beverage Center for quick and easy access to cold water. The full-depth model is the biggest discount, but you can still save $700 on the counter-depth model.
Packed full of helpful AI optimizations and features that will make your laundry fresher than ever, the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo is a seriously smart washer and dryer. With a mega capacity of 5.3 cu. ft, this washing powerhouse can complete a washing and drying cycle in as little as 98 minutes – that's quicker than my machine can wash a load.
Want to check the status of your food from anywhere? The Bespoke Smart Slide-In Induction Range has you covered with its Smart Oven Camera, allowing for a hands-free cooking experience. It also features a 7-inch AI Home LCD Display, where you can read up on recipes, get personalized suggestions, and interact with your wider smart home devices.
Don't miss excellent savings on this 5.3 cu. ft. washer & 7.6 cu. ft. electric dryer set, promising a wash and dry in under an hour. Featuring Samsung's automatic dirt sensing and Auto Dispense System, this combo can intelligently wash your clothes quickly.
More of today's Black Friday sales
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs at Best Buy from $69.99
- Christmas trees: top-rated trees from $54.99
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $349 + free shipping
- Holiday: decor, lights, Christmas trees & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: holiday decor, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats, jeans & jewelry
- Samsung: $1,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, furniture & appliances
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Josephine Watson (@JosieWatson) is TechRadar's Managing Editor - Lifestyle. Josephine is an award-winning journalist (PPA 30 under 30 2024), having previously written on a variety of topics, from pop culture to gaming and even the energy industry, joining TechRadar to support general site management. She is a smart home nerd, champion of TechRadar's sustainability efforts as well and an advocate for internet safety and education. She has used her position to fight for progressive approaches towards diversity and inclusion, mental health, and neurodiversity in corporate settings. Generally, you'll find her fiddling with her smart home setup, watching Disney movies, playing on her Switch, or rewatching the extended edition of Lord of the Rings... again.