Samsung's mega Black Friday appliance sale is live – save up to $1,700

Large appliances can be a costly investment, but thankfully, during Black Friday deals, many of the biggest home appliance brands, like Samsung, drastically cut the prices of some of their most popular refrigerators, cookers, washers, and dryers.

This year, we've seen the biggest price cut saved for post-Thanksgiving sales, slashing more than $1,000 off of some of Samsung's latest and smartest appliances. In particular, its full-depth Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator has seen a phenomenal $1,700 discount at Samsung, meaning you can enjoy its premium AI Family Hub+ and AI Vision features at a fraction of the price.

Below, we've listed the best deals from Samsung's appliance deals, but we're also updating our guides to the best Black Friday air fryer and coffee maker deals if you're looking to fully deck out your kitchen.

Today's best Samsung appliance deals

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator: was $4,999 now $3,299 at Samsung Best price all year: Samsung's early Black Friday deals are phenomenal, offering a huge discount on one of its most exciting refrigerators. These attractive appliances can be customized to match your kitchen decor with a range of colors and finish options. It features the AI Family Hub, AI Vision Inside, and a Beverage Center for quick and easy access to cold water. The full-depth model is the biggest discount, but you can still save $700 on the counter-depth model.

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo: was $3,323 now $1,899 at Samsung Packed full of helpful AI optimizations and features that will make your laundry fresher than ever, the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo is a seriously smart washer and dryer. With a mega capacity of 5.3 cu. ft, this washing powerhouse can complete a washing and drying cycle in as little as 98 minutes – that's quicker than my machine can wash a load.

