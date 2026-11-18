The new Sage Barista Express Neo offers everything good about the Barista Express, plus cold brew

Smooth Shot and grind guidance help achieve well-extracted espresso

Available now for £779.95

The Sage Barista Express is one of the best coffee makers, we've tested at TechRadar earning 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review — and now a new espresso machine has launched that's even better. Sage would be worried if the rival wasn't also from Sage.

The Sage Barista Express Neo takes the strengths of the original Barista Express and adds some important features for those of us who don't want to manage our coffee down to its individual molecules. And the most important of those features is Smooth Shot (which is almost but not quite a Beastie Boys song that's probably going through your head now).

Smooth Shot is designed to take the guesswork out of the perfect espresso. It combines Acaia Grind by Weight with Auto Flow Control, automatically weighing the coffee, adjusting the flow rate and maintaining the ideal contact time.

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Smooth Shot is optional but makes the Barista Express Neo more user-friendly than the existing model. It also features grind guidance that helps you find the right setting for your particular coffee beans and coffee preferences.

(Image credit: Sage)

Baby, it's cold inside

The other big upgrade in the Barista Express Neo is the addition of a cold brew feature that delivers the goods in less than three minutes. As Sage points out, UK interest in iced coffee soared during the summer heatwave with 'iced coffee' searches increasing by nearly 150%, and while that's less of a factor at this time of year — I want my coffee to warm me up — it's nice to have for when better weather comes.

I've tested a few fancy coffee machines including Sage's premium Oracle Dual Boiler, and while I love the coffee they produce I do think I'm a little too lazy to take full advantage of their extensive options. Smooth Shot sounds like it was made for me, and yes, I still have Beastie Boys soundtracking this article. It can't, it won't and it don't stop.

The Sage Barista Express Neo has a list price of £779.95 and is available directly from Sage and from the usual retailers.

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Although Sage is running various Black Friday deals the Neo, unsurprisingly, isn't one of them — but the Barista Express is: the Barista Express in Black Truffle is currently £479.95, down from £629.95, at John Lewis.

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