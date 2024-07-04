Forget Prime Day: get an additional 10% off the Breville Barista Express Impress with this exclusive code

If you’re looking to up your coffee game at home and make the leap from coffee capsules to coffee beans, then Breville is one of the first brands we would recommend. The company’s at-home bean-to-cup espresso machines are some of the best in the business, and one of our all-time favourite models is the Barista Express Impress.

And right now you can grab one for AU$764.10 (one of the lowest prices we can currently find) directly from Breville using our exclusive discount code BREVFUTURE10. Doing so will nab you an extra 10% off the already-discounted price of AU$849 (down from AU$949). This discount price applies to the three colours of Black Truffle, Stainless Steel and Sea Salt. There's no need to wait until Prime Day, really.

An integrated burr grinder with 25 grind settings from fine to coarse and built-in tamping ensure you get consistent results. If you’re totally new to customising your cuppa joe, the Barista Express Impress is on hand to offer advice via its easy-to-read LED display. You may need to go through a bag or two of beans to begin with, but we’re confident you’ll have fun learning the intricacies of espresso extraction.

While the deal price here isn’t the absolute lowest we’ve ever seen on this marvellous machine, it is the lowest we can currently find, thanks to our exclusive 10% discount code, BREVFUTURE10. This code can be used sitewide to knock 10% off both full-price and sale items.