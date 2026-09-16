While all eyes this week were on the launch of the Apple Watch Series 12, there are plenty of other wearables out there receiving tempting discounts that might turn your head. As we slowly march towards peak deals season, culminating in Black Friday, we're likely to see discounts on watches from Samsung, Garmin, Huawei and more.

Today it's Huawei's turn, with the excellent Huawei Watch Fit 5 Pro. Right now, you can get the Huawei Watch Fit 5 Pro discounted from £249.99 to just £199 at Amazon, in its black color. Orange and white options are available, but the discounts aren't quite as good. Check out the deal in full below:

Today's best Huawei Watch Fit 5 Pro deal

Why get this deal?

I personally tested this watch, running around the streets of Paris and comparing its stats to a top-tier Garmin Fenix 8 Pro on the other wrist, which costs around £1,000 (or did at the time). The Fenix 8 Pro is the best Garmin had to offer (or was, until the Garmin Fenix 9 Pro arrived), with its Elevate V5 premium heart rate sensor. Comparing the two watches, their respective average heart rate measurements differed by just 1bpm.

I can confirm that it's an accurate watch; the titanium casing looks and feels great to wear, and it's ideal for runners in particular due to a rich feature set. It's got virtual pacers with snappy animations to keep your runs on time, which is perfect for training through your winter arc, ready to hit some races in Spring.

I gave the watch 4.5 stars out of 5 in my Huawei Watch Fit 5 Pro review. It's a great value package, and it's now cheaper than ever, making it easy to recommend.

It's also easily mistaken for an Apple Watch at first glance, so if you're after a Series 12 but don't want to pay launch prices, this is an ideal buy over the Apple Watch SE 3. The only sticking point is that it doesn't work with third-party apps like Spotify and WhatsApp as well as other smartwatches do, and you have to sideload apps via Huawei's AppGallery.