The beautiful Apple Watch Series 10 drops to its lowest-ever price at Amazon

If you want one of the best smartwatches that looks great and sports all the latest features then it's worth paying for a premium model. And now you can do that while saving a good chunk of change on one of the best and most popular wearables.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is Amazon for $299 (was $399), which is the best-ever deal on the Apple wearable that boasts fantastic performance, fast charging, and even sleep apnea detection. It's a surprise to see the smartwatch at a record-low price at this time of the year so it's definitely one to snap up while you can.

Today’s best Apple Watch Series 10 deal

Apple Watch Series 10 42mm: was $399 now $299 at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 10 is now down to a record-low price at Amazon following this $100 discount. The smartwatch is slimmer than ever before while also packing in a much larger display. The screen is the main way you’ll be interacting with the device, which looks gorgeous and is simple to use. It has all the essential health and fitness tracking features, as well as sleep apnea detection.

Our Apple Watch Series 10 review gave it a solid four out of five stars. It's yet to make it into our best smartwatches but it's still got a lot going for it, especially if you're an iPhone user as it's an ideal partner for that device.

This most recent version takes everything we loved about the Series 9 model like the Activity Rings system and comprehensive tracking, and also adds in some Ultra-exclusive options. This includes Depth for diving, Tides, and the third-party Oceanic Plus app so it’s great for those who love exploring the sea.

It also has a re-engineered speaker system so it can play media out loud which could be useful. The only downside is there’s still no improvement in the battery life, but at least there’s better fast charging support.

As one of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen this is very hard to beat. You can also browse through the massive Apple sale underway at Best Buy for even more tech offers from the manufacturer, including record-low prices on MacBooks, iPads, and more.