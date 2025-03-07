Massive Apple sale live at Best Buy: get a MacBook Air for $699, Apple Watch for $299 and cheap AirPods

It's been a busy week for Apple with several big announcements, including a new MacBook Air, iPad Air, standard iPad and Mac Studio. Best Buy is getting in on the excitement, too, by launching a huge Apple sale that includes several lowest-ever prices on the manufacturer's top-rated tech. I've picked out the 13 deals you need to see right here.

• See all this weekend's Apple deals at Best Buy

The undeniable highlight is the MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) for a new record-low price of $699 (was $999). We considered this to be the best laptop in the world for a long time here at TechRadar until it was ousted by the newer M3 model. At this price, though, it's unbeatable value for money if you need a powerful all-around laptop that boasts excellent performance, a slick design and impressive battery life.

Another deal I have to shout out is the Apple Watch Series 10 for $299 (was $399) – again, that's the cheapest price it's ever been. The latest Apple smartwatch is an excellent wearable that features all the health and fitness tracking features you need, and it's an ideal companion if you own an iPhone to receive all of your notifications.

There are many more big savings on AirPods, iPads and AirTags, although not all of these are the lowest prices I've seen. Many come very close, though, so they are good deals to score during a relatively quiet time of the year for deals. Find all of the top offers below, and keep in mind this Apple sale ends on Sunday.

Today's 13 best Apple deals at Best Buy

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2, 2022): was $999 now $699 at Best Buy Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB This upgraded version of the older MacBook Air M2 with 16GB of RAM is down to a new record-low price following the announcement of the new M4 model. While not the most powerful MacBook out there, this version with the M2 chip remains an excellent all-rounder, especially for day-to-day tasks like browsing the internet and writing up documents. You'll struggle to find a better value laptop than this, though if you have the extra $100 in your budget it's worth upgrading to the M3.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,099 now $799 at Best Buy Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB Apple's MacBook Air with the M3 chip is currently our pick for the best laptop you can buy right now, and this price cut brings the newest version with 16GB of RAM down to a new record-low price. Windows 11 laptops at this price point just can't compare, and this is an ideal offer if you're looking for a thin, light and dependable laptop to use for school and work. The upcoming M4 model costs $200 more than this as well, so it's a better option if you're on a budget.

Apple MacBook Air (M4): was $999 now from $449 with a trade-in at Best Buy

The MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) is the brand-new version of Apple's popular laptop. Its 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display looks great while 16GB of memory keeps all your programs running smoothly. A price of $999 is impressive enough considering that's $100 cheaper than the standard price of the previous model, but it's even better to bag it for $449 if you have a MacBook Air (M3) to trade in. Even more, Best Buy Plus and Total members save an additional $50, too.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249.99 now $169.99 at Best Buy This is one of the best discounts I've seen on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said that these upgrades ensured they were a big step up compared to the originals and helped them truly compete with other high-end buds.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy Unfortunately, this is a long way from the lowest-ever price for the AirPods Max but likely the best deal we'll see for a few months. The headphones use an Apple-designed dynamic driver to provide high-fidelity audio and they sound fantastic for it. Exceptional active noise cancellation, personalized Spatial Audio, and Dolby Atmos support all reinforce that. They feel good on your head as well thanks to the knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions so you can easily wear them for the 20 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Best Buy The Apple Watch 10 is Apple's latest flagship smartwatch and it's now down to a new record-low price. All of its upgrades are integrated into a thinner, more comfortable body. It includes advanced health features like ECG for monitoring heart irregularities, overnight metrics to identify issues like sleep apnea, and more. Like past models, it remains an ideal fitness partner that can track activity level and health metrics and push you toward your fitness goals.

Apple Watch SE 2: was $249 now $169 at Best Buy A $80 discount brings this Apple Watch down to $169 – back to the lowest price this year and just $20 more than the Black Friday deal. It might be Apple's budget-friendly option but it still looks great and functions smoothly in that classic Apple way. For the price, you can enjoy fitness and sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and car-crash detection.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $279 at Best Buy With the newer iPad A16 just announced, the previous generation of Apple's entry-level tablet is down to a great low price this weekend and is good value for money if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): was $599 now $499 at Best Buy This iPad Air is powered by the M2 chip for up to 50% faster performance compared to the M1 and you can now save a whopping $100 on the base model at Best Buy. This big discount brings it back to the previous record-low price I saw over Black Friday, making it a great time to snap up Apple's slick mid-range slate if you don't want to pay the extra $100 for the upcoming M3-powered version.

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2): was $799 now $699 at Best Buy The 13-inch iPad Air is the same as the 11-inch one – just bigger – and it's also down to its record-low price at Best Buy. It has the same powerful M2 processor, all-day battery life, and between 128GB and 1TB of storage. If you're between the 11 and 13-inch iPad Air, I'd consider what you want to use it for. For example, the bigger screen might work better for artists who want to use it to draw or on-the-go TV fans who want to use it to catch up with episodes of their favorite shows. Remember, too, that the M3 version is coming later this month but will cost $100 more.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4): was $999 now $899 at Best Buy There's a decent saving of $100 on the latest iPad Pro 11-inch at Best Buy, matching the record-low price I saw during Black Friday. This is still a pricey tablet that's $200 more than the base price for both previous-generation models, but you do get the brand-new M4 chip, high-quality tandem OLED display and twice as much storage (256GB) as standard. Expect this to be one of the better offers we see while the tablet is still relatively new.

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro): was $499 now $399 at Best Buy The Apple iPad mini is a fantastic small-form all-rounder. The powerful A17 Pro chip makes this the ideal tablet for pro users who need that extra level of performance but in a much smaller package. We love the 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, which is small enough to make the device beautifully portable but large enough to enable tablet video editing. A discount of $100 drops it to a record-low price.