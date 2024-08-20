I wear the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 every day and it's just had 46% shaved off its price

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has been discounted by 46%, making it an incredibly good gadget to score if you’ve been hunting for a bargain.

It’s a tale as old as time: when a new model comes out, its predecessor becomes cheaper, making it more accessible to many people in case they don’t want to break the bank or if they want an affordable way to try out a gadget.

With Father’s Day quickly approaching, it’s no wonder that we’re seeing a lot of these good deals starting to pop up. Just yesterday I wrote about the Samsung Galaxy A55, my personal favourite budget smartphone, dropping down to the lowest price that I’ve ever seen for it. Lo and behold, my favourite smartwatch has seen a similar discount, though it’s about AU$5 shy from being the cheapest deal we’ve ever seen for it.

Keeping in mind that the discounted Galaxy Watch 6 is also available from JB Hi-Fi at AU$299, you’ll save a dollar when shopping from Amazon, where it’s down to AU$298.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (Black, Bluetooth, 40mm) | AU$549 AU$298 on Amazon (save AU$251) One of the most high-end smartwatches on the market, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is a must have if you’re deep into the Samsung ecosystem and you want the fitness and health tracking benefits of a smartwatch. At 46% off the list price, this deal makes one of the best smartwatches you can buy all the more attractive.

In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review, we found the smartwatch to have a nicer, much more modern design than its Watch 5 predecessor. The greater performance provided by the Exynos W930 and the increased RAM, along with improved wellness and sleep recording, made it a brilliant accessory to consider if you’re trying to be mindful of your health.

Just be aware of a constrained battery life – you'll get a top of 40 hours on each charge. I wear the Watch 6 every single day myself and I’ve not had any problems with the battery life, with the Bluetooth + LTE model lasting me over three days on a single charge. However, it might not last as long as if you’re deep into activities that require more power from the watch to track. The watch also can’t share fitness data with Google Fit, which we found to be a disadvantage in our review.

This discount only applies to the black 40mm model colourway with Bluetooth connectivity, while there’s a 42% discount on the larger 44mm model. If you really want LTE (or mobile) connectivity to be able the use the watch without the paired phone, note that only the 44mm option is discounted by 44% – now just AU$388.54. We can’t guarantee how long this deal will stick around, but it’s not one to be missed if you’re already a Samsung phone user.

