My favourite budget smartphone is now at its lowest price yet – just AU$543

A big focus from a lot of smartphone makers lately has been premium smartphones at more accessible price points. Apple’s iPhone SE range is the most famed, but Google’s Pixel A series is also quite popular for this reason. Over in the Samsung camp, you’re more likely to consider the Galaxy A55 – which right now, is at its lowest price ever, down 22%.

With Afterpay Day sales now over and Father’s Day fast approaching, it’s a pretty well shoehorned deal for retailers to be running – particularly just after Google revealed its latest Pixel family of devices, which were at one point celebrated for their affordability (not so much anymore).

And while this particular deal is one we spotted on Amazon for AU$543 ($AU152 off), you could also pick up the phone from JB Hi-Fi for AU$549. Those are really good prices for what I’d consider to be my favourite budget smartphone, and absolutely one of the best phones you can buy in Australia by extension.

Samsung Galaxy A55 (Navy; 128GB) | AU$699 AU$543 on Amazon (save $152) If you're looking to save some money on your next smartphone, it's hard to look past the Samsung Galaxy A55. At a brilliant price point with a feeling similar to Galaxy S devices, the Galaxy A55 gives you the best of Samsung without pushing past the $1,000 point. It's a premium feeling smartphone without breaking the bank.

In Techradar’s Samsung Galaxy A55 review, we found the handset to offer tremendous value at its base RRP, thanks to its long-lasting battery and premium design that has more in common with the flagship Galaxy S24 phone than its Galaxy A counterparts. If I was after a budget smartphone, this is the one that I would buy, having used it and reviewed it myself.

That being said, you should absolutely know what you’re getting into. A mediocre charging speed and a fairly easily smudged glass-based design bring the phone back to what it really is – a budget-focused handset. Its cameras are also fine, but if you wanted to save money and get fairly good camera performance, I would instead recommend the Google Pixel 8a.

This discount applies to the navy coloured model with 128GB storage capacity – though if you want a little extra colour, the lilac model is priced at AU$547 on Amazon. If 128GB doesn’t seem like enough, then feel free to upgrade the storage with a MicroSD card.

It’s an all-time low price for the Samsung Galaxy A55, but we can’t guarantee that it won’t drop any lower soon or how much longer the deal will stick around at Amazon or JB Hi-Fi.