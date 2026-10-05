The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is a terrific smartwatch, and I actually preferred it to the bigger, more expensive Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. I found that slim 'squircle'-shaped chassis is a nice wide surface that locks to the wrist very nicely, making it a great workout watch for exercising as it doesn't move as much as more chunky watches.

It's also got an onboard running coach with over 160 plans, from beginner 5Ks to long-distance races, and its bright 3,000 nit screen is perfect for fielding notifications and answering messages as well as checking your stats mid-workout. Samsung's sleep tracking is stellar too.

I've spotted some great deals on the watch at Currys. Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 in its 40mm, Bluetooth-only model for just £219 at Currys (was £269 ). That's cheaper than the cheapest Apple Watch (the SE 3) and a whole lot of value. The LTE-enabled version of the smaller 40mm is also available for £269 (was £319 ), saving you £50 just like the deal on the Bluetooth-only model.

The Watch 8 discount is available in the larger 44mm size, with the Bluetooth-only model at £249 (was £299 ) while the 44mm LTE version is £299 (was £349 ). Check out all four deals below.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 deals

If you're in the US, there aren't as many good deals around on Samsung watches yet, but I did spot this 44mm Bluetooth-only Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 discounted to $307 (was $329.99 ) at Best Buy.

Why get this deal?

Even though Samsung has already brought out the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, it's a very iterative upgrade: you're not losing much by sticking with the older model. In fact, as prices have now gone down for the older model due to its replacement hitting shelves, you're looking at a better value buy than getting the latest version.

Who should get one? For starters, Samsung phone users. The watch can act like a camera viewfinder and interface with Samsung apps, including Samsung Health for all those AI-powered insights.

Runners of all levels of experience will love it due to the extensive coaching plans and comfortable lockdown on the wrist, but anyone interested in keeping fit and managing notifications phone-free will get a lot out of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8.

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