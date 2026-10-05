I called the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 'a triumph' last year — and it's now even cheaper than an Apple Watch SE 3 at Currys
It's sleek, slim, ideal for runners — and now it's cheaper than any Apple Watch
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is a terrific smartwatch, and I actually preferred it to the bigger, more expensive Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. I found that slim 'squircle'-shaped chassis is a nice wide surface that locks to the wrist very nicely, making it a great workout watch for exercising as it doesn't move as much as more chunky watches.
It's also got an onboard running coach with over 160 plans, from beginner 5Ks to long-distance races, and its bright 3,000 nit screen is perfect for fielding notifications and answering messages as well as checking your stats mid-workout. Samsung's sleep tracking is stellar too.
I've spotted some great deals on the watch at Currys. Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 in its 40mm, Bluetooth-only model for just £219 at Currys (was
£269). That's cheaper than the cheapest Apple Watch (the SE 3) and a whole lot of value. The LTE-enabled version of the smaller 40mm is also available for £269 (was £319), saving you £50 just like the deal on the Bluetooth-only model.
The Watch 8 discount is available in the larger 44mm size, with the Bluetooth-only model at £249 (was
£299) while the 44mm LTE version is £299 (was £349). Check out all four deals below.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 deals
The 40mm Galaxy Watch 8, which we rated 4.5 stars in our review and called "unequivocally the best mainline Galaxy Watch in ages" is now cheaper than the cheapest Apple Watch. It's packing 64GB of storage, AI-powered health metrics like Sleep and Energy scores, along with Heart Health Management suite and tons of fitness features.
44mm Bluetooth-only model: was
£299 now £249
The LTE-enabled version of the watch can be added to a phone's data plan, allowing you to use WhatsApp, email, and other apps without your phone nearby. Very useful if, for example, you go for a run without your phone.
44mm LTE model: was
£349 now £299
If you're in the US, there aren't as many good deals around on Samsung watches yet, but I did spot this 44mm Bluetooth-only Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 discounted to $307 (was
$329.99) at Best Buy.
Save on the 44mm Bluetooth-only version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 at Best Buy. The other models have much smaller discounts (like 12 dollars off the 40mm) or none at all, so I've highlighted the best one here.
Why get this deal?
Even though Samsung has already brought out the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, it's a very iterative upgrade: you're not losing much by sticking with the older model. In fact, as prices have now gone down for the older model due to its replacement hitting shelves, you're looking at a better value buy than getting the latest version.
Who should get one? For starters, Samsung phone users. The watch can act like a camera viewfinder and interface with Samsung apps, including Samsung Health for all those AI-powered insights.
Runners of all levels of experience will love it due to the extensive coaching plans and comfortable lockdown on the wrist, but anyone interested in keeping fit and managing notifications phone-free will get a lot out of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8.
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Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech.
A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
Matt's a keen runner, ex-kickboxer, not averse to the odd yoga flow, and insists everyone should stretch every morning. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.
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