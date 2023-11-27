Saatva's legendary $400 off sale is about to end – last chance to save on our #1 rated mattress

Black Friday may be over, but there's still time to claim our favorite discount in the Cyber Monday sale. With our semi-exclusive link, you can get $400 off the top-rated Saatva Classic mattress. This deal has been running for a little while, so shop now if you want to make the most of this excellent saving. Not quite what you're after? Find plenty more offers in our Cyber Monday mattress deals hub.

Saatva is one of the most sought-after luxury mattress makers in the US, and the Classic is the brand's flagship hybrid innerspring model. We rate it as the best mattress around, thanks to the excellent spinal support, luxury comfort feel, and customizable build (you have the choice of three firmness options and two heights). You can learn more about why we love this mattress with our Saatva Classic mattress review, but you don't have to take our word for it. With the Saatva 365-night trial period, there's plenty of time to test it out.

Using our discount link, you can save big on all sizes of the Classic, knocking the price of a queen size down to $1,595 (was $1,995). This offer is valid across Saatva's full range – if you like the soothing hug of memory foam, you should check out the Loom & Leaf, a premium memory foam mattress that's an ideal choice for anyone suffering from back pain; see our Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress review to learn more about it.

Saatva Classic mattress Queen size: was $1,995 now $1,595 at Saatva



Overview: The Classic tops our best mattress guide. It comes in three firmness levels and two heights, so there should be something for every preference. It also feels just as comfortable as a luxurious hotel bed, but at a surprisingly reasonable price. The layers of pocketed coils offer both support and breathability, while zoned foam provides pressure relief for superior lumbar support. Price history: Saatva prices have crept up in recent months, so we recommend making the most of this discount. Our $400 off deal is available on all sizes of the Saatva Classic, reducing the queen to one of the best prices we've seen all year. Extras: Saatva offers some exceptional extras: free white glove delivery, a 365-night trial, and a lifetime warranty. The only downside is the $99 returns fee – this is unusual, especially from a premium brand.

Buy it if...

✅ You want tailored comfort: The Saatva Classic comes in three different firmness levels and two heights. This allows you to adjust the mattress to suit your needs without sacrificing any of the Saatva Classic performance qualities.

✅ You have aches and pains: The patented Lumbar Zone Technology used in the Classic has been given the seal of approval from the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations. If you tend to wake up aching, this can help you enjoy a more refreshing sleep.

✅ You're looking for a luxury finish: A night on the Saatva Classic mattress is akin to a night in a luxury hotel bed. It might be a premium mattress, but you really can feel the quality.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You want a memory foam 'hug': Although technically a hybrid mattress, there's minimal foam in the Saatva Classic. If you want a hybrid with a softer finish, try the Helix Midnight mattress. There's 25% off in the Helix sale, and you get a bedding bundle for free.

❌ You're on a tight budget: Our semi-exclusive discount is a great saving on the Saatva Classic, but it's still a premium option. Our DreamCloud mattress review noted a similar luxury finish to the hybrid bed, at a mid-range price. Even better, there's 40% off in the DreamCloud sale.