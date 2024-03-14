How to use your Alexa to create a relaxing sleep routine (no screens required)

We all know how important sleep is, but getting good quality snooze is easier said than done. With World Sleep Day approaching on 15 March, now's a good time to refocus and implement some changes for a more effective bedtime routine (it's not just about finding the best mattress for you). There are plenty of Alexa skills for sleep, but combine it with your smart speaker's timer and routine functions and it can be a super effective, screen-free way to structure your evenings and mornings.

Don't have an Alexa yet? TechRadar's best smart speaker ranking will help you choose (currently, the 2020 Echo is our fave – you can read about that in our Amazon Echo review – but there are a number of Alexa-enabled options in there for you to choose from).

Easy version: Set a sleep timer

If you don't have a consistent routine, the easiest way to use your Alexa device is to put a timer on your favorite relaxing features and skills. You can use your smart speaker to play white noise, sleep podcasts, or audiobooks, but you don't want to be clock-watching or trying to stay alert to switch it off. Ask Alexa to set a sleep timer to stop the sound/light after a certain period of time, so you can drift off in peace.

You can use Alexa to listen to your favorite sleep podcast, including favorites like Nothing Much Happens and Get Sleepy (Image credit: Nothing Much Happens / Get Sleepy)

Advanced version: Create a bedtime routine

A regular wind-down routine is key to improving your sleep. Keeping things consistent helps your body learn when it's time to sleep, and react accordingly. Enlist your smart speaker by grouping your favorite pre-bed actions into a set Alexa routine. You can activate your bedtime routine using your voice (“Alexa, enable my good night routine”), or set it to kick in at a specific time each night. The routine might include playing white noise or relaxing music, and if you have smart lights, you could set these to dim – light intensity is a key way that your body knows it's time to be alert or sleepy.

The Echo Dot is available in Kids versions, with child-friendly designs (Image credit: Amazon)

If you have kids to get settled down too, you can create a different routine for them. This might include reminders that it's time to brush teeth or put on pajamas. Activate by saying 'Alexa, it's Laura's bedtime', for instance. (Another good option for sleep-averse kids is to try a bedtime box.)

Extra credit: Add a wakeup routine

An effective wakeup routine is also important to help you feel energized and ready to face the day. Using your Alexa for your morning alarm means you're not relying on your phone. Even if you've set the best iPhone alarm to wake up to, once the phone is in your hand, it's easy to quickly check social media or work emails, or engage with whatever notifications have come through from the night owls / early risers in your life, and start the day off in a fluster.

Just like your evening routine, you can build in relaxing ways to start your day. Alexa can tell you the weather, switch on your favorite radio station, or even give you a Flash Briefing.