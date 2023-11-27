4 untoppable mattress topper deals for every budget

Cyber Monday is a really good day to upgrade your sleep setup. There are lots of Cyber Monday mattress deals around, but if you're looking for something less dramatic, then a topper could be a top choice.

Let's say you bought a new mattress recently, but you got the wrong firmness. A topper can make your bed softer. Or maybe you've got an innerspring model, but what you really want is some of that soothing memory foam magic – there's a topper for that too.

Below, I've rounded up the best Cyber Monday deals on the best mattress toppers around, for three different budgets...



Cheap mattress topper deals

Sleep Innovations Dual Layer mattress topper: was $109.99 now from $90 at Amazon

This budget topper is really two toppers in one: a memory foam slab for comfortable contouring and a quilted protector, which can be washed, to anchor it all in place and add yet more cushioning. For Cyber Monday there's around 18% off all sizes, making it even more of a bargain.

Mid-range topper deals

Tuft & Needle mattress topper: was $200 now from $144 at Amazon

The Tuft & Needle Mattress Topper will add softness to a too-firm bed. At 2" thick, it's perfect for adding a touch of pressure relief without too much squishiness, and there's 28% off in the Cyber Monday Amazon sales. There are no straps, but silicone beading stops things from sliding around too much.

Premium topper deals

Avocado Eco Organic mattress topper: was $199 now from $180 at Avocado Green

Avocado mattresses aren't cheap, so a more cost-effective way to get some of that brand magic is to opt for its topper. This one adds 2 inches of certified organic latex foam to your mattress – known for being super durable, responsive, and creating a weightless sleep feel. There's 10% off sitewide for Cyber Monday via code HOLIDAY.