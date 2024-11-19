I’m a smartwatch expert, I’m wearing a Garmin Instinct right now, and I’m telling you the Instinct 2 could be a bargain this Black Friday

The Black Friday Garmin deals are well underway, and there are a load of deals up for grabs already. There are some significant discounts on a whole bunch of watches - not just Garmins, either, as the Black Friday sales extend to Apple Watches, Fitbits and all other major smartwatch and fitness tracker brands.

The Garmin Instinct 2 is consistently one of the brand’s most popular fitness watches. Not as expensive as some of the Forerunner watches or the Fenix range, the Garmin Instinct 2 is a fantastic outdoor sports watch, offering advanced GPS and wellness tools in a rugged, G-Shock style casing for a very reasonable price. It’s a great sports watch in general, but it excels in the great outdoors, with a three-axis compass and barometric altimeter.

I’m wearing a Garmin Instinct Crossover (the Instinct 2 edition with physical hands) as I type this, despite having access to the best smartwatches in TechRadar’s cupboards. It’s just that good, and I’m a sucker for G-Shock style sports watches. The dull memory-in-pixel display, while not popping like the Forerunner’s AMOLED models, feels a lot less like the burden of another screen on-wrist and more like a classic digital watch, and it uses far less power. My Instinct Crossover lasts for 20 days in smartwatch mode, and its Solar mode allows it to drink power from the sun, extending the battery further when I spend a significant amount of time outside.

Due to being a couple of years old, the Instinct 2 often gets significant discounts, but we might see a lowest-ever price this year because of the rumors that have begin cropping up this week. These rumors are all around the Garmin Instinct 3.

Little is known about the Garmin sequel, save that it’s coming in a 45mm size with a battery-extending Solar option. But the fact that it reportedly leaked on Garmin’s own site, and articles are begin to crop up around it, means the Instinct 2 is certainly on its way out. This is a great opportunity to snap up a terrific five-star sports watch at a bargain price, as Garmin and third-party stores like Amazon look to sell their remaining Garmin Instinct 2 stocks.

Have I sold you on the Instinct 2? Check out a couple of early deals below in the US and UK, to see the kind of discounts available right now.

Today's best Garmin Instinct 2 deals

Garmin Instinct 2: was £200 now £179 at Argos A 10% discount may not look like much, but its listed RRP has been brought down by £100, as it originally sold for £300. £179 is the lowest the Instinct 2 has ever been, making this Argos deal deceptively good and a great present for UK-based runners, cyclists and hikers looking to level up their game.

The best early Black Friday sales in the US