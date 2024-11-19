I’m a smartwatch expert, I’m wearing a Garmin Instinct right now, and I’m telling you the Instinct 2 could be a bargain this Black Friday
The Garmin Instinct 2 could be a bargain as Instinct 3 rumors grow
The Black Friday Garmin deals are well underway, and there are a load of deals up for grabs already. There are some significant discounts on a whole bunch of watches - not just Garmins, either, as the Black Friday sales extend to Apple Watches, Fitbits and all other major smartwatch and fitness tracker brands.
The Garmin Instinct 2 is consistently one of the brand’s most popular fitness watches. Not as expensive as some of the Forerunner watches or the Fenix range, the Garmin Instinct 2 is a fantastic outdoor sports watch, offering advanced GPS and wellness tools in a rugged, G-Shock style casing for a very reasonable price. It’s a great sports watch in general, but it excels in the great outdoors, with a three-axis compass and barometric altimeter.
I’m wearing a Garmin Instinct Crossover (the Instinct 2 edition with physical hands) as I type this, despite having access to the best smartwatches in TechRadar’s cupboards. It’s just that good, and I’m a sucker for G-Shock style sports watches. The dull memory-in-pixel display, while not popping like the Forerunner’s AMOLED models, feels a lot less like the burden of another screen on-wrist and more like a classic digital watch, and it uses far less power. My Instinct Crossover lasts for 20 days in smartwatch mode, and its Solar mode allows it to drink power from the sun, extending the battery further when I spend a significant amount of time outside.
Due to being a couple of years old, the Instinct 2 often gets significant discounts, but we might see a lowest-ever price this year because of the rumors that have begin cropping up this week. These rumors are all around the Garmin Instinct 3.
Little is known about the Garmin sequel, save that it’s coming in a 45mm size with a battery-extending Solar option. But the fact that it reportedly leaked on Garmin’s own site, and articles are begin to crop up around it, means the Instinct 2 is certainly on its way out. This is a great opportunity to snap up a terrific five-star sports watch at a bargain price, as Garmin and third-party stores like Amazon look to sell their remaining Garmin Instinct 2 stocks.
Have I sold you on the Instinct 2? Check out a couple of early deals below in the US and UK, to see the kind of discounts available right now.
Today's best Garmin Instinct 2 deals
Save $100 on the Garmin Instinct 2 45mm base model in its graphite colorway. The smaller Instinct 2S can be found for the same price, so those with smaller wrists can also get a model suited for their needs. It's just $20 off its lowest-ever price, making it a pretty good early Black Friday deal.
A 10% discount may not look like much, but its listed RRP has been brought down by £100, as it originally sold for £300. £179 is the lowest the Instinct 2 has ever been, making this Argos deal deceptively good and a great present for UK-based runners, cyclists and hikers looking to level up their game.
The best early Black Friday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs at Best Buy from $69.99
- Christmas trees: top-rated trees from $54.99
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $349 + free shipping
- Gift ideas: deals for the whole family from $9.99
- Holiday: decor, lights, Christmas trees & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: holiday decor, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats, jeans & jewelry
- Purple: up to $1,000 off mattresses + base
- Saatva: up to $600 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: $2,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, Christmas decor, tech & clothing
- Tempur-Pedic: up to $500 off mattress sets
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, AirPods & appliances
- Wayfair: 70% off furniture, decor & Christmas
Today's best early Black Friday sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 68% off toothbrushes and TVs
- AO: savings on games consoles and appliances
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, Lego, TVs and gifts
- Boots: up to 50% off Dyson, Oral-B and Philips
- Carphone Warehouse: iPhone from £19.99p/m
- Currys: early deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE: up to £600 off Samsung and Apple
- John Lewis: up to £300 off appliances and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and tablets
- Toolstation: discounts on tools and smart home
- Very: up to 30% off phones, appliances & clothing
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech. A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
Matt's a keen runner, ex-kickboxer, not averse to the odd yoga flow, and insists everyone should stretch every morning. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.